Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chandigarh Municipal re-election: BJP's Sandhu wins senior dy mayor post

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday had placed a formal schedule regarding the polling for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor before the Punjab and Haryana High Court

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP's Kuljeet Singh Sandhu was elected to the post of senior deputy mayor in repolls in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Election to the post of deputy mayor is underway.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sandhu secured 19 votes while Congress' Gurpreet Gabi got 16 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

The result was announced by the mayor.

In the 35-member municipal House, the BJP has 17 councillors. The number of BJP's strength increased from 14 to 17 after three AAP councillors switched over to it on February 19. The AAP has 10 members while the Congress has seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, who is a BJP member, also has voting rights as an ex-officio member of the corporation.

The Supreme Court on February 20 had overturned the January 30 results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the city's new mayor.

The process for election for the two posts is being conducted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kumar who recently assumed the charge of Chandigarh mayor.

In the January 30 poll, BJP's Manoj Sonkar had defeated Kumar to become mayor.

Alleging tampering of ballots, councillors of the AAP and the Congress boycotted the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, leading to the victory of Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma then.

This time too the BJP has fielded Sharma for the post of deputy mayor. He is up against Congress' Nirmala Devi.

Also Read

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Security tightened at Chandigarh Municipal office ahead of Mayoral polls

Delhi police detain Haryana AAP Chief Sushil Gupta ahead of protest

Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls: SC on ballot paper row

INDIA bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth, says Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt treating farmers like 'enemies', says Congress chief Kharge

Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED virtually, seeks date after March 12

PM Modi brought social, economic changes, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Charting road ahead: Govt readies Viksit Bharat plan with focus on growth

Topics : Chandigarh Municipal polls government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon