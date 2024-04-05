Sisodia writes letter from Tihar Jail, says 'Will meet you soon outside'

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter from Tihar Jail to the people of his assembly constituency, comparing his plight with the atrocities committed by the Britishers against freedom fighters and asserting his commitment to education.

The former deputy chief minister, who has been arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, also expressed hope that he will be out of jail soon.

"Will meet you soon outside. The British rulers had also arrogance of power and they sent people to jail in false cases," he said and added that Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who spent many years in jail, were his inspiration.

Sisodia's bail hearing is scheduled in a Delhi court on Saturday.

In the letter to people of his assembly constituency Patparganj in east Delhi, Sisodia, said a struggle for good education and schools is underway like people fought for freedom of the country.

"Education revolution Zindabad. Love you all," Sisodia, who also served as education minister in the Kejriwal government before his arrest, said in the letter.

Sisodia said his love for the people of his constituency has increased while being incarcerated and that they were his strength.

Despite the dictatorship of the British rulers the dream of freedom was realised. Similarly, every child will get good education one day, Sisodia said.

Good education is necessary for a developed country, he added.