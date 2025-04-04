Friday, April 04, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Waqf showdown: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands apology from Sonia Gandhi

Waqf showdown: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands apology from Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi's remarks did not sit well with the BJP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who also chided her

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Gandhi stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was "bulldozed" through the lower house. | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday demanded an apology from Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on the recently cleared ‘Waqf Bill’.
 
At a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Gandhi stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was “bulldozed” through the Lower House. Reiterating her party’s stance, she said that their stand is clear. She even called it a brazen assault on the Constitution itself.
 
Following her remarks, BJP MP Dubey demanded an apology, arguing that she accused the BJP of “taking the country down the drain,” according to a NDTV report.
 
Her remarks did not sit well with the BJP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who also chided her. Birla said, “A senior member like her casting aspersions on the House proceedings was most unfortunate.”
 
 

Opposition reacts to Waqf Bill

Earlier today, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to inform that the party will soon move the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf Amendment Bill. Earlier, on April 3, when the Bill was slated to be tabled in Rajya Sabha, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also announced a similar decision.

Also Read

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

LIVE news: Cabinet approves 4 railway projects in 3 states worth Rs 18,658 crore

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress to challenge Waqf Bill in the Supreme Court, says Jairam Ramesh

Donald Trump

Highlights: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

'Why seek proof of Islam?' Congress' Gaurav Gogoi asks govt on Waqf Bill

YS Sharmila Reddy

Waqf bill an 'attack on religious freedom': Andhra Cong chief Sharmila

 
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi criticised the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a “weapon” intended to marginalise the Muslim community.
 
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi went a step ahead and tore a copy of the Bill in parliament in a symbolic protest. An action that drew widespread criticism from the BJP leaders.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

The Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on April 2, by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and was cleared by a majority of 288 early on Thursday. The Bill was then tabled in Rajya Sabha and following a long debate, it was cleared in the Upper House with a majority of 128 votes.
 
The Waqf Bill refers to an endowment made by a Muslim for charitable or religious purposes, such as building mosques, schools, hospitals, or other public institutions.

More From This Section

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari moves adjournment to discuss 'deteriorating' ties with US

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Abhishek Manu, Singhvi

'Chances that judiciary may strike down Waqf Amendment Bill 2025': Singhvi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Going to devastate our economy': Rahul Gandhi on US reciprocal tariffs

Rahul Gandhi

China takes up land, ally US impose tariffs: Rahul Gandhi slams govt in LS

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

BJP demands Mamata's resignation after verdict on teacher recruitment scam

Topics : Om Birla Congress Sonia Gandhi BJP Lok Sabha BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon