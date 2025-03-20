Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Speaker uses Rule 349 to disallow Oppn members from wearing slogan T-shirts

Speaker uses Rule 349 to disallow Oppn members from wearing slogan T-shirts

In the Rajya Sabha too, the DMK members protested wearing T-shirts with slogans against delimitation or redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats

Om Birla, Om, Birla

The speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those, to go out of the House and come back wearing proper dresses. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition DMK members protested in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against the proposed delimitation of constituencies, prompting Speaker Om Birla to remind them of a rule governing the conduct of MPs in the House.

Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those is not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum.

"House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain the dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity, which is not acceptable," Birla said, citing Rule 349 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House of the People.

 

The speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on those, to go out of the House and come back wearing proper dresses.

Rule 349 deals with "Rules to be observed by members in House".

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm over Oppn MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Railways overlooked food quality, using gas stoves in pantry: Parl panel

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

Maha Kumbh a defining moment like Dandi March, Dilli Chalo: PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

LoP not allowed to speak in Parliament in 'new India': Rahul Gandhi

Rule 349(xvi) says: "Whilst the House is sitting, a member shall not display flags, emblems or any exhibits in the House."  Another sub-clause bars the members from wearing or displaying badges of any kind in the House, except the national flag in the form of a lapel pin or a badge.

In the Rajya Sabha too, the DMK members protested wearing T-shirts with slogans against delimitation or redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Both the Houses failed to transact any business and were adjourned for the day.

In the Upper House, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not cite any rule but objected to the DMK members wearing the T-shirts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

wheat stock

Buldhana hair loss cases not linked to wheat, water contamination: Minister

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Glorifying invaders act of treason, 'new India' won't accept it: Adityanath

G Kishan Reddy, G. Kishan

Telangana Budget not based on reality, cooked up numbers: G Kishan Reddy

Nara Lokesh

'Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam': Nara Lokesh slams former govt

chart

Nagpur violence: Mughal emperor Aurangzeb 'not relevant anymore', says RSS

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon