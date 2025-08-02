Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Maha govt mute spectator to rising crime, Rs 4,900 cr freebie scam: Sule

Maha govt mute spectator to rising crime, Rs 4,900 cr freebie scam: Sule

Baramati MP claimed that a Rs 4,900 crore scam had taken place in the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yogana, the government's flagship scheme that provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for failing to address the rising crime rate in Maharashtra, accusing it of being a mute spectator as miscreants had no fear of the law.

Speaking to reporters here, the Baramati MP claimed that a Rs 4,900 crore scam had taken place in the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yogana, the government's flagship scheme that provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women.

She said parts of the state, including Pune and Beed districts, have witnessed a steady surge in crimes, while the government remains a mute spectator.

"People have lost faith in the system. There is no fear of the law. Who is backing these criminals? Instead of looking into these questions, the government chooses to stay silent," she said.

 

Sule criticised the delay in the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the 2022 murder of Parli-based businessman Mahadev Munde.

Also Read

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

First time Maha CM placed Hindi above Marathi: Supriya Sule on language row

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule demands independent body to deal with infra issues at Pune's IT park

Modi, Narendra Modi

Op Sindoor delegation scheduled to brief PM Modi on diplomatic outreach

Sule-led delegation in Egypt

Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

Supriya Sule led delegation

Sule-led delegation boosts counter-terrorism ties during Ethiopia visit

"Only after Munde's wife, Dnyaneshwari, attempted self-immolation and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, did the government act. We demand a fair and transparent probe by the SIT," she said.

Sule also raised concerns about the recent communal unrest at Yavat in Daund tehsil, where groups of persons, angered by a social media post, vandalised and set ablaze properties.

"This is a sensitive region. Political leaders and outsiders coming in and inciting unrest is unacceptable. I urge the chief minister and deputy chief ministers to control their people," she said.

Sule urged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the guardian minister of Pune, to ensure peace and communal harmony in Daund.

"We have deep roots in Daund. Let's not allow outsiders to disturb its social fabric," she said.

Maharashtra has become an example of how power and money can derail governance, she claimed.

"There is a Rs 4,900-crore scam in the Ladki Bahin scheme. Farmers are committing suicide, and yet the government is focused on self-promotion," she alleged.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare recently admitted that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible persons, including men, were availing benefits of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

On Fadnavis's recent remarks about rising hooliganism in Pune, Sule said, "If you acknowledge there's a law and order issue, what action have you taken? Who is protecting these contractors and gangsters?"  She also flagged irregularities in the Election Commission's handling of voter rolls in Bihar, demanding a detailed discussion in the Parliament on electoral transparency and accountability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of rigging 2024 polls, says poll system is 'dead'

Parliament

Opposition protests rock Rajya Sabha; proceedings adjourned for the day

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Opposition MPs write to Om Birla, seek special discussion on Bihar's SIR

Amartya Sen

Not only Bengalis, Every Indian has right to travel freely: Amartya Sen

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi agrees with Trump calling India 'dead economy'; allies differ

Topics : Supriya Sule Maharashtra crimes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon