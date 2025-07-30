Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ONOE may boost India's GDP by 1.5 percentage points, experts to Parl panel

ONOE may boost India's GDP by 1.5 percentage points, experts to Parl panel

The expected rise in the GDP figure, the sources added, is almost half of the total health budget or a third of the education budget

Parliament, New Parliament

In their joint presentation before the joint parliamentary committee, which is scrutinising the constitutional amendment bill for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), they quantified the rise in the GDP at ₹4.5 lakh crore in terms of 2023-24 figures.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former finance commission of India chairman N K Singh and another expert on Wednesday made an economic case for simultaneous elections before a parliamentary committee, saying it can lead to a 1.5 percentage point rise in the real GDP growth, higher capital expenditure and more investment activity, sources said.

In their joint presentation before the joint parliamentary committee, which is scrutinising the constitutional amendment bill for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), they quantified the rise in the GDP at ₹4.5 lakh crore in terms of 2023-24 figures.

However, they added that the fiscal deficit is also expected to rise by 1.3 percentage point due to higher post-election spending.

 

Singh, a former MP and revenue secretary, and Prachi Mishra, economics professor, and head and director of Isaac Centre for Public Policy at Ashoka University, studied election cycles in India as it had simultaneous polls till 1967 before the schedules of Lok Sabha and assembly polls were split.

The expected rise in the GDP figure, the sources added, is almost half of the total health budget or a third of the education budget.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Need Constitutional amendment to hold simultaneous polls: Shivraj Chouhan

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI to assess financial aspects of 'One Nation One Election' proposal

Anurag Thakur, Anurag

Anurag Thakur backs 'one nation, one election', calls it win-win situation

Bansuri Swaraj, Bansuri

Bansuri Swaraj brings 'National Herald's loot' bag to JPC meet on polls

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Simultaneous polls can become reality by 2034, says UP CM Adityanath

Studying the economic figures when national and state elections were held together in India, including when over 40 per cent of the assemblies went to polls the same year along with the Lok Sabha, they said the capital-to-current spending ratio is 5.4 percentage points higher than post-simultaneous elections, indicating a shift towards productive and return-generating investments.

The investment ratio against the gross fixed capital formation also goes up by 0.5 percentage point, reflecting greater investment activity, especially private and foreign.

Frequent elections disrupt economic activity due to uncertainty, adversely impacting manufacturing, construction, tourism and healthcare, with migrant workers frequently returning home and affecting productivity, they said, according to the sources.

Noting that migrants comprise nearly one-third of India's population, they said multiple elections impose financial burden on them, weakening their use of their voting rights.

School enrolment also goes down by 0.5 percentage point around non-simultaneous elections due to the deployment of teachers on election duty and schools being converted into polling booths, they said.

They argued that the diversion of police for frequent electoral duties leads to a growth in crime during non-simultaneous elections due to a longer duration of deployment.

Non-simultaneous elections require more imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, restricting government functioning and slowing down development work.

India has not had a single year without elections since 1986, placing the country in a perpetual election mode. It leads to a "spillover of populist promises", resulting in a "policy contagion effect", the sources citing the presentation said.

Frequent elections fuel unsustainable welfare measures, Singh said, describing it as a "race to the bottom" in fiscal populism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCA Srinivasa Prasad

ICMAI appoints Srinivasa Prasad as President, Joshi as VP for 2025-26 term

Supreme Court

Over 2,000 acres of defence land encroached, Centre tells Supreme Court

Amit Shah

Congress gave away PoK, BJP committed to bring it back: Amit Shah

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

Parl panel slams poor action on tribal women's health, child marriage data

ISRO

India-US space partnership takes off with successful NISAR launch

Topics : one nation one election Expert Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon