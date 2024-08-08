Olympics 2024: French runner Alice proposes to boyfriend with Olympic pin

Business Standard
Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a Love is in Paris pin on his shirt.

AP Saint-Denis (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Rarely has an Olympic pin contained so much love.
When French runner Alice Finot got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend after her Olympic steeplechase race, she attached a Love is in Paris pin on his shirt.
I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we've been together for nine years, then I would propose," Finot said.
 
Finot finished fourth in 8 minutes, 58.67 seconds on Tuesday and then ran over to the stands where she found her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez.
I don't like doing things like everyone else, Finot said.
Since he hadn't done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

