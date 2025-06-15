Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi participates in business meeting in Cyprus to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi participates in business meeting in Cyprus to boost bilateral ties

The prime minister, who arrived here earlier in the day, addressed business leaders from India and Cyprus at the meeting

Press Trust of India Nicosia
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a business roundtable here with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and defence.

The prime minister, who arrived here earlier in the day, addressed business leaders from India and Cyprus at the meeting.

"Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, attaching pictures from the event.

"PM @narendramodi accompanied by President @Christodulides addressed a business roundtable, which saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies," he said.

 

"The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility," he added. 

In a video message on X ahead of the meeting, Jaiswal said that at the forum, "ideas about how to strengthen India-Cyprus business partnership in newer areas of engagement such as startup, innovation, digital payments, shipping, shipbuilding, ports etc will be identified, talked about, and discussed."  Modi's two-day visit to Cyprus is the first by an Indian prime minister in over two decades.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed at the Larnaca International Airport by Christodoulides in a special gesture.

During the visit, the two leaders will also hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi's visit will "reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," according to a statement by the MEA.

Bilateral trade between India and Cyprus has remained "steady amidst fluctuations" over recent years, and was USD 136.96 million for April 2023-March 2024, according to the MEA.

Topics : Narendra Modi Cyprus economy

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

