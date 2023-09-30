close
Mumbai property registrations up 23% in Sep; reached 10,600 units: Report

Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area rose 23 per cent year-on-year this month to around 10,600 units -- highest in 10 years -- on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area rose 23 per cent year-on-year this month to around 10,600 units -- highest in 10 years -- on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.
The registration of properties in Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) touched 10,594 units by 3.15 pm on Saturday. Data pertains to both primary and secondary property market.
The registration process is slow on Saturday because of the start of 'shradh' period. The consultant expects the number to rise to around 10,650 units by the end of the day, out of which 82 per cent would be housing.
As many as 8,628 units were registered during September last year. In the previous month, 10,902 units were registered.
Registration of properties is expected to contribute Rs 1,127 crore to the state government's revenues.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, " ... for the first nine months of 2023, we have observed a monthly average of 10,420 property transactions. The growing prominence of properties valued at Rs 1 crore and above indicates a shift in preference towards more spacious and upscale accommodations, mirroring the upward trajectory of property prices."

Amit Goyal, MD, India Sotheby's International Realty, said Mumbai's luxury housing market has been steadily rising for the last three years.

"This signifies that real estate has made a meaningful come-back into the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs) portfolios," Goyal said, and expected sales momentum to continue, especially in luxury homes segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Real Estate Real estate firms Mumbai traffic

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

