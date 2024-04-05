RJD's Sarvjeet owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 8.70 cr: Affidavit

Senior RJD leader and former Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet, who is the INDIA coalition nominee from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.70 crore and has Rs 30,000 cash in hand, according to the affidavit filed by him.

Sarvjeet recently filed his nomination papers for the Gaya constituency. Voting for the first phase of elections in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad is scheduled to be held on April 19.

As per the affidavit, the RJD leader owns movable assets worth Rs 90.31 lakh, while his wife Sima Kumari has immovable assets to the tune of Rs 1.95 crore. Sarvjeet owns immovable assets (only inherited assets) worth Rs 7.80 crore. There is no self-acquired immovable asset that is owned by the RJD leader. Whereas his wife owns immovable assets (self- acquired) worth Rs 1.13 crore.

Sarvjeet's movable assets include two bank accounts, three four-wheelers, a pistol and a rifle and 108 gm gold (worth Rs 5.94 lakh). His wife has three bank accounts, a rifle, gold jewellery worth Rs 27.22 lakh and silver jewellery valued at Rs 60,800. His wife has also made a capital investment of Rs 1.31 crore.

The RJD leader's income for the year 2023-2024 was Rs 6,20,452 till the date of filing his nomination.

He is sitting MLA from Bodhgaya reserved assembly seat. He entered politics after his father's murder. His father, Rajesh Kumar, was former Lok Sabha member from Gaya, He is pitted against former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the NDA nominee from the Gaya seat.