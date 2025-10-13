Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata AutoComp Systems seeks to tap opportunities in railways sector

The company has already stitched partnerships with global technology leaders -- Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems to bring world-class products and technologies to the Indian

The company said its partnerships with global technology leaders in the railways segment align with its mission to localise advanced global technologies and make them cost-competitive for India. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd is seeking to tap opportunities emerging from the modernisation of Indian Railways, identifying it as a key focus area beyond its core automotive components business, its Vice-Chairman Arvind Goel said on Monday.

The company has already stitched partnerships with global technology leaders -- Skoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems to bring world-class products and technologies to the Indian market.

"India's rail network is undergoing rapid modernisation, and the government's focus on improving infrastructure, travel convenience, and passenger comfort makes this the right time to enter the segment," Goel said.

He further said, "Through our collaborations with Skoda, we aim to bridge global expertise with India's manufacturing strength."  Citing the example of Vande Bharat trains on how the government is making huge investments to offer high-speed, good-quality and comfortable trains, he said, "Diversifying beyond automotive, the railway sector is a natural choice for Tata AutoComp."  Tata AutoComp is already supplying components to Vande Bharat trains. It will be showcasing its propulsion, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, seating, and sustainable lightweight rail solutions at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, to be held at Bharat Mandapam from October 15-17.

 

The company said its partnerships with global technology leaders in the railways segment align with its mission to localise advanced global technologies and make them cost-competitive for India. Its joint ventures will enable end-to-end manufacturing and assembly of key railway components within India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata AutoComp Systems Tata AutoComp Indian Railways

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

