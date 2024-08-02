Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tripura govt to relocate LCS after Bangladesh objects to expansion

To explore the feasibility of a new location for the existing LCS, an administrative team headed by Deputy Director of Industries and Commerce Department, Swapan Mitra, visited a spot near Murticherra

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS

Around 100 acres of land was acquired for building warehouse, parking area among other facilities at Manughat LCS

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tripura government has decided to relocate a land customs station (LCS) from Manughat to Murticherra in Unakoti district following objection of the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to expansion of the existing facility, an official said.
Around 100 acres of land was acquired for building warehouse, parking area among other facilities at Manughat LCS and the foundation stone was laid by former state industries minister Tapan Chakraborty but work could not progress as the BGB protested the proposed facelift, citing the Indira-Mujib Pact which stated that no construction activity could be undertaken within 150 yards of the international border.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To explore the feasibility of a new location for the existing LCS, an administrative team headed by Deputy Director of Industries and Commerce Department, Swapan Mitra, visited a spot near Murticherra, around 10 km from the existing LCS.
"Today, we visited a new location for LCS, Manughat as development of infrastructure at the existing site has been stalled for several years. The BGB has been opposing any construction work at the existing place. So, we visited the alternative place, Murticherra, for relocation of the existing LCS," Mitra told reporters on Thursday.
At Murticherra, around 12 acres of land are available for relocation of the LCS.
"A proposal for the relocation of the LCS will be sent to the Bangladesh government through the Centre for its green signal. If Dhaka gives its consent, we will shift the LCS to Murticherra," he said.

Also Read

Tipra Motha chief urges Centre to enhance vigil along border with B'desh

Several shops, houses damaged in Tripura's Ganda Twisa violence, 4 arrested

CPI(M) leader murdered in Tripura; statewide shutdown called on Sunday

Tripura: Shops torched after tribal youth injured in group clash dies

Five Rohingya immigrants held in Tripura for illegal border crossing

Topics : Tripura Indian tourism Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon