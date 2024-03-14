Woman asks for 45 LPA after 4 years of experience, CEO response goes viral

Job changes come with higher salary offers as compared to annual increments. A person expects around 10 to 30 per cent hike in salary while moving to a new company. However, the hike depends on multiple factors like experience, location, industry, and any specific roles and responsibilities involved.

The founder and CEO of Vanshiv Technologies, Gaurav Kheterpal, recently shared a post on X, where he revealed that he had let go of a good candidate because of her high salary expectations. Mr Kheterpal mentioned in his tweet that the girl with four years of experience, who was currently getting Rs 28 lakh per annum, expected a salary package of Rs 45 lakh per annum, which is 17 lakh more than her current package.

Mr Kheterpal's tweet reads, "That moment when you come across a really good candidate. You ask HR to screen the candidate & they report the numbers -4 Yrs Exp -Current CTC: 28 Lacs -Expected CTC: 45 Lacs. Read it again- this is 4 Years Experience. All you can do -pass it off with a bit of humour."

In the tweet, he also attached a screenshot that reads, “we’ll have to apply for loan to hire her - let’s skip.”

The tweet went viral and all the social media users shared their responses. Some say that companies should give such packages to deserving candidates while some believe that this amount is too big for candidates with four years of experience.

One of the users commented on Mr Khetarpal's post and wrote, “IMHO, experience can not be the only deciding criteria for one's salary. If you think the person can deliver what's expected of him/her and you have the budget for it, it's worth giving a shot. Really good talent is hard to find.''

In response to a comment, Mr Khetarpal wrote, ''Good point, but that logic works well for product companies with a fat purse and investor funding, not so much for small bootstrapped consulting and services companies like ours.''

Some of the users text to remain transparent while hiring the candidates and mention salary details in the job description, which will save time and effort for both parties.

Another user commented on the post and wrote., "Idk what role this is but 45 at 4YOE is by no means a 'funny' number, it's quite common and realistic. Looks like a simple case of misalignment between what works for which party."