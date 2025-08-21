Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Ease of doing biz, lower costs to aid Raj's growth: Rathore at BS Samriddhi

Ease of doing biz, lower costs to aid Raj's growth: Rathore at BS Samriddhi

Rathore lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ink free-trade agreements with different countries, and said the PM believes that India's market is its strength

Rajyavardhan Rathor

Col (retd) Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajasthan’s industry & commerce minister, launches Business Standard’s Jaipur edition in English (BS Photo)

BS Reporters Jaipur
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan’s journey towards becoming a ₹30 trillion economy in the next three and a half years will be guided by the twin principles of ease of doing business and lowering the cost of doing business, said Col (retd) Rajyavardhan Rathore, the state’s industry & commerce minister, in a fireside chat at the Business Standard Samriddhi event on Wednesday.
 
Rathore, who earlier launched Business Standard’s Jaipur edition in Hindi and English at the event here, said that for ease of doing business the state had announced nine policies in key sectors. These include policies on export promotion, logistics, app­arel, cluster development, One District One Product (ODOP), data centres, and a forthcoming policy on artificial intelligence. 
 
With the launch of the Jaipur edition, Business Standard is now published simultaneously across 14 cities in English and seven in Hindi. 
The minister, who holds five portfolios, including information technology & communications, and skill development & entrepreneurship, said that as part of its effort to reduce the cost of doing business, the state government had adopted a policy of direct land allotment instead of the previous system of auction. The fixing of price for such land, he said, was carried out transparently by a committee that determines rates based on factors like the plot’s distance from a city. 
“Ink an MoU (memorandum of understanding), go to the Riico (Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation) website, pick a plot, and we will allot it to you. The website has details of available plots in all the 419 Riico industrial parks,” he said. 

Also Read

Rajyavardhan Rathore

BS Samriddhi: Rajasthan a goldmine of possibilities, says Rathore

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajasthan is goldmine of opportunities for growth: Rathore at BS Samridhhi

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank raises CSR allocation to Rs 801 cr in FY25, up from Rs 519 cr

coal mines

Decline in coal output drags core infrastructure growth to 2% in July

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's mpc minutes: Status quo in August hinged on tariffs, rate-cut outcome

 
Rathore also spoke of the government’s vision to build a land bank and an IT city near Delhi, on the lines of IT cities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
 
He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to ink free-trade agreements with different countries, and said the PM believes that India’s market is its strength, while the previous government thought of it as its weakness. “I would point to the India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) trade pact. Under the free-trade agreement, for the first time, there is a binding commitment on the European nations to not only transfer to us technology but invest $100 billion. Similarly, we have an energy treaty with the United Arab Emirates and a trade pact with Singapore. The national government has created an environment of development within India,” Rathore said.
 
On how Rajasthan is pulling investments, Rathore said in the Rising Rajasthan Summit, the state had not merely inked MoUs, but was handholding businesses as well. “We are hiring consultants so that all the file movement is not done by entrepreneurs but by the government of Rajasthan. It is literally like a door-to-door service,” he said.
 
The minister said that the state was pursuing the PM’s mantra of reform, perform, and transform to the hilt. “We are reforming, our government is performing and we are transforming Rajasthan from a ₹15 trillion economy to a ₹30 trillion economy in the next three and a half years,” he said.
 
The minister said Rajasthan would play a big role in the PM’s call for “swadeshi” and “aatmanirbharta”. He pointed out that there were as many as 56 minerals found in Rajasthan, and in some, such as zinc, the state is the largest producer. “We have plenty of land. Our industrial corridor and expressway network is good,” Rathore said, adding that Rajasthan is a goldmine of possibilities.
 
Later, the launch event was followed by two high-intensity panel discussions, attended by leading industrialists, bureaucrats and policymakers.

More From This Section

(From left) Rays Power Experts founder, MD and CEO Rahul Gupta; Rajasthan Solar Association president Sunil Bansal; and Rajasthan Solar Association CEO Nitin Agarwal at the BS Samriddhi-Rajasthan 2025 event in Jaipur on Wednesday | BS Photo

BS Samriddhi: Rajasthan's solar sector doesn't need incentives to grow

(From left) Data Group of Industries MD Ajay Data; Rajasthan Financial Corporation chairman & MD Subodh Agarwal; and PHDCCI chairman (Rajasthan chapter) Digvijay Dhabriya at the BS Samriddhi-Rajasthan 2025 event in Jaipur on Wednesday | BS Photo

Mission ₹30 trillion: Push for startups, thrust on AI, EVs need of the hour

Nitin Gadkari

All roads lead to first Business Standard Infrastructure Summit today

Panel

Renewable energy sector to transform Rajasthan: Experts at BS Samriddhi

BS Rajasthan Samriddhi

BS Samriddhi highlights: Entrepreneurs hate speed breakers, says Ajay Data

Topics : Rajyavardhan Rathore rajasthan bs events Samriddhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon