Asian Games 2023: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Wushu Daoshu Final

Indian wushu player Rohit Jadhav finished a disappointing eight in men's Daoshu Final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jadhav scored a total of 9.413, whereas Chinese Zhizhao Chang (9.826) and Chinese Taipei Chen Ming Wang (9.736) finished in the first and second spot, respectively.

In Daoshu, an athlete uses a sword as the main element of the routine and is judged on the basis of quality of movement, overall performance and degree of difficulty.

Jadhav will now participate in the Gunshu Final with the hope of winning a medal at the event.

In Gunshu, participants use a staff made of white wax wood.

Later in the day, India's Roshobina Devi will play Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women's 60 kg semifinal.

Also Read Asian Games 2023: 3 Wushu players from Arunachal unable to travel to China Chances of wushu players featuring in Asian Games as good as over Asian Games: Indian Wushu players disappointed after Chinese visa denial Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag Asian Games 2023: Football coach Stimac lauds Sunil Chhetri and Jhingan Asian Games 2023: Indian swimmers' dismal outing continues at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Shooting: India win bronze in men's skeet team event Medal rush in shooting continues for India: Thakur congratulates medalists Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad