Asian Games: Duo Saketh-Ramanathan bow out with silver in tennis final

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan settled for a silver medal in the final of the men's doubles competition at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

Saketh and Ramkumar registered a loss by 4-6 4-6 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung.

This is India's first medal in tennis at the ongoing Hangzhou meet.

"10/10 on Performance! India's Doubles pair of @ramkumar1994 and @SakethMyneni clinched the silver medal in the Finals, and their performance was nothing short of exceptional! This is India's 10th Silver medal so far And notably, the 1st Medal for Ramkumar, and 3rd for Saketh in the Asian Games Let's celebrate their victory by congratulating our dynamic duo for making the nation proud! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Halalbol," tweeted SAI Media.

Myeni and Ramanathan had defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou.

The second-seeded Indian pair defeated Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong 6-1, 7-6, 10-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

Also, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assured India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event following their straight-set victory over Kazakhstan pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin in the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday.

The Indian pair defeated the Kazakhstan pair by 7-5, 6-3 to secure their spot in the semifinals. In the first set, Grigoriy and Zhibek gave a tough challenge to the Indian team as they fought hard for each point.

The Indian contingent has so far won 28 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, with

India has a total of 28 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, ten silver and 11 bronze medals.