close
Sensex (0.20%)
65640.03 + 131.71
Nifty (0.33%)
19588.90 + 65.35
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
40409.55 + 305.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5850.45 + 39.75
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
44558.75 + 257.80
Heatmap

Asian Games: Duo Saketh-Ramanathan bow out with silver in tennis final

Saketh and Ramkumar registered a loss by 4-6 4-6 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung

Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan

Photo: X @ianuragthakur

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan settled for a silver medal in the final of the men's doubles competition at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.
Saketh and Ramkumar registered a loss by 4-6 4-6 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung.
This is India's first medal in tennis at the ongoing Hangzhou meet.
"10/10 on Performance! India's Doubles pair of @ramkumar1994 and @SakethMyneni clinched the silver medal in the Finals, and their performance was nothing short of exceptional! This is India's 10th Silver medal so far And notably, the 1st Medal for Ramkumar, and 3rd for Saketh in the Asian Games Let's celebrate their victory by congratulating our dynamic duo for making the nation proud! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Halalbol," tweeted SAI Media.
Myeni and Ramanathan had defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou.
The second-seeded Indian pair defeated Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong 6-1, 7-6, 10-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games 2023: Indian women's badminton team crashes out in QFs

Asian Games: Boys fought valiantly, says Indian football coach Stimac

Asian Games: Palak wins Gold, Esha wins Silver in 10 m air pistol shooting

Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event

Asian Games: Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50 m rifle 3P event

Also, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale assured India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event following their straight-set victory over Kazakhstan pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Grigoriy Lomakin in the ongoing Asian Games on Thursday.
The Indian pair defeated the Kazakhstan pair by 7-5, 6-3 to secure their spot in the semifinals. In the first set, Grigoriy and Zhibek gave a tough challenge to the Indian team as they fought hard for each point.
The Indian contingent has so far won 28 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, with
India has a total of 28 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, ten silver and 11 bronze medals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Tennis

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon