Our Rowers have done it again: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded the Men's Quadruple Sculls winners on day seven of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Anurag Thakur took to his official X account and showered praise on Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, and Jakar Khan who were a part of India's Men's Quadruple Sculls team.

The Union Sports Minister also congratulated the entire rowing contingent for displaying a stellar performance in the Asian Games 2023. Thakur said that the athletes' passion, determination and seamless teamwork towards the sport have made India proud.

"Our Rowers have done it again! Mastering the tranquil waters, our Champions have secured the 5th medal in this sport, signing- off with a bronze. Congratulations to Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, and Jakar Khan for their exemplary performance in Men's Quadruple Sculls, achieving this feat with a timing of 6:08:61. Kudos to the entire Rowing Contingent, showcasing their prowess and dedication. Your passion, determination and seamless teamwork have made India proud," Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

The Men's Quadruple Sculls winners clocked 6:08:61s in the race and helped India to get their fifth medal in rowing. China won the gold medal after they finished the event at 6:02:65 and the silver was bagged by Uzbekistan and clocked 6:04:64.

In the Men's four rowing event, the Indian rowing team consisting of Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar secured a bronze medal on Monday. The team clocked 6:10:81.

On day one of the multi-sport event, rower Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh bagged India a silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday. The Army men clicked 6:28:18s in Men's lightweight doubles scull Final A to clinch the medal.

The second rowing medal came from Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav after they clinched a bronze medal in the Men's Pair Final on Sunday. The duo of Ram and Yadav clocked 6:50:41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished first and second respectively.

Indian rowers also secured a stunning second place in the Men's Coxed Eight final event and cocked 05:43:01s in the ongoing Asian Games. The team featured, Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish who delivered a late push and bagged a silver medal.

As of now, India won 10 medals, 1 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze.