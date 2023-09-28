PM Modi lauds India's Air Pistol Men's team for gold medal at Asian Games

Following India's gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's team event at the 19th edition of the ongoing Asian Games, the Prime Minister of India congratulated Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal for their stellar performance on Thursday.

PM Modi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that the three shooters have made the nation proud with their precision and skill.

The Prime Minister of India also wished them for their upcoming future endeavours.

"Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games! Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal have made the entire nation proud with their precision and skill. I congratulate them and wish them the very best for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Indian 10 M Air Pistol shooting team finished just one point ahead of silver medal holders China to secure first place. With 1734 points India holds the first position. China stood at second with 1733 points, while Vietnam bagged the bronze medal with 1730 medals.

With this stupendous win from the Men's 10m Air Pistol team, India sealed their fourth gold medal in shooting and over their sixth at the ongoing Asian Games.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Naorem Roshibina Devi for sealing a silver medal in the Women's Sanda 60kg category in Wushu.

The Prime Minister said that Roshibina showcased remarkable skills and determination.

"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women's Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her" Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

Roshibina missed the gold losing to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu by 2-0 in the Women's Sanda 60kg category in Wushu at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

As of now, India stands in fifth place in the medal tally with 24 medals. Which includes six gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.