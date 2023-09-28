close
Sensex (-0.63%)
65703.53 -415.16
Nifty (-0.52%)
19613.50 -102.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
5854.70 -6.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.57%)
40407.30 -233.50
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44479.55 -108.75
Heatmap

PM Modi lauds India's Air Pistol Men's team for gold medal at Asian Games

The Prime Minister of India also wished them for their upcoming future endeavours

PM Modi in Gujarat

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following India's gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men's team event at the 19th edition of the ongoing Asian Games, the Prime Minister of India congratulated Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal for their stellar performance on Thursday.
PM Modi took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said that the three shooters have made the nation proud with their precision and skill.
The Prime Minister of India also wished them for their upcoming future endeavours.
"Another Gold in Shooting by our remarkable 10m Air Pistol Men's team at the Asian Games! Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal have made the entire nation proud with their precision and skill. I congratulate them and wish them the very best for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.
The Indian 10 M Air Pistol shooting team finished just one point ahead of silver medal holders China to secure first place. With 1734 points India holds the first position. China stood at second with 1733 points, while Vietnam bagged the bronze medal with 1730 medals.
With this stupendous win from the Men's 10m Air Pistol team, India sealed their fourth gold medal in shooting and over their sixth at the ongoing Asian Games.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games: Manipur's Roshibina settles for silver in women's 60 Kg Wushu

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 24

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

The Prime Minister also congratulated Naorem Roshibina Devi for sealing a silver medal in the Women's Sanda 60kg category in Wushu.
The Prime Minister said that Roshibina showcased remarkable skills and determination.
"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women's Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her" Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.
Roshibina missed the gold losing to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu by 2-0 in the Women's Sanda 60kg category in Wushu at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.
As of now, India stands in fifth place in the medal tally with 24 medals. Which includes six gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.
Topics : Narendra Modi Asian Games Shooting

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon