Friday, June 19, 2026 | 05:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada beat 9-men Qatar 6-0 to register first ever win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada beat 9-men Qatar 6-0 to register first ever win

Jonathan David scored a hat-trick to cap off the victory for the co-hosts, while Ismael Kone suffered a horrific leg injury that dampened the celebrations.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 5:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada produced a stunning performance in front of their home supporters in Vancouver, crushing Qatar 6-0 to register the first men's FIFA World Cup victory in the nation's history and take a huge step towards the knockout stages.
 
After being held to a draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening fixture, Jesse Marsch's side responded emphatically with an attacking display that overwhelmed the reigning Asian champions from start to finish.  Canada attacking from the get go
 
The Canadians set the tone early, pressing aggressively and forcing Qatar onto the back foot from the opening whistle. Their dominance was rewarded in the 16th minute when Cyle Larin opened the scoring, finishing confidently to ignite celebrations around the stadium.
 
 
Canada continued to create chances at will, and Jonathan David bounced back brilliantly after a disappointing outing in the opener. The Lille striker struck twice before halftime, showcasing his composure in front of goal to send Canada into the break with a commanding 3-0 advantage. 

Also Read

South Africa stay alive in the FIFA WC 2026

South Africa keeps World Cup hopes alive with 1-1 draw against Czechia

Switzerland's Manzambi scored 2 vs Bosnia

FIFA WC: Manzambi scores two as Switzerland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1

FIFA World Cup 2026 female referee trio

Tori Penso leads historic all-women refereeing team at FIFA World Cup

Neymar Jr is set to miss another group game for Brazil

Neymar's recovery leaves Brazil searching for inspiration at World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

 
Any hopes of a Qatari comeback disappeared shortly after the restart. Nathan Saliba produced one of the moments of the match with a superb free-kick that flew into the net to make it 4-0. Canada's relentless pressure then forced further problems for Qatar, who conceded an own goal to extend the lead to five.
 
David completed a memorable evening deep into stoppage time, finishing off a flowing move to secure the first World Cup hat-trick in Canadian men's football history and cap a remarkable 6-0 victory.  Kone suffers horrific injury
 
The only concern for Canada came midway through the second half when midfielder Ismael Koné suffered a serious-looking leg injury following a late challenge from Assim Madibo. The Qatari midfielder was shown a straight red card, Qatar's second dismissal of the match, while Koné was taken to hospital with his leg stabilised.
 
The emphatic win leaves Canada firmly in control of Group B. Marsch's side now need only a draw against Switzerland in their final group-stage match in Vancouver to secure top spot and continue their dream World Cup campaign.

More From This Section

South Africa's Zwane red card to be appealed

South Africa to appeal Zwane's WC ban, citing Messi's foul vs Algeria

Harry Kane

England vs Croatia HIGHLIGHTS FIFA WC 2026: ENG beat CRO 4-2; DR Congo stun POR with 1-1 draw

Harry Kane scored a brace for England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel's England impresses in 4-2 win against Croatia

Ronaldo and Portugal drop points vs DR Congo

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo blanks as DR Congo earn historic point vs Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

Topics : FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 5:48 AM IST

Explore News

Explained: How NSE Makes MoneyStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIFCI Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayEPFO Interest Credit Date 2026Net Direct Tax CollectionQS Rankings 2027PM Modi Paris VisitFIFA Today Match Live Streaming