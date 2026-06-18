FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage gathers momentum, June 19 promises another crucial set of fixtures that could significantly shape the qualification race across Groups A and B. Switzerland, Canada, Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and South Korea all enter the day with plenty at stake after contrasting results in their opening matches.

While Switzerland and Canada look to bounce back from frustrating draws, Mexico and South Korea aim to build on impressive winning starts and move closer to the knockout rounds. With qualification scenarios already beginning to emerge, every point could prove decisive as teams battle for a place in the last 32.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Switzerland enter their second Group B fixture under pressure after being held to a 1-1 draw by Qatar in their World Cup opener. Murat Yakin's side dominated large portions of the match and took the lead through a Breel Embolo penalty, but missed several chances before conceding a late equaliser.

With a potentially tricky final group game against hosts Canada still to come, the Swiss will view Thursday's clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina as a crucial opportunity to strengthen their qualification hopes. A victory would not only put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage but also secure their first competitive win over Bosnia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw, sharing the points with Canada. Jovo Lukic's first-half goal had them on course for victory before Cyle Larin equalised late on. While there was some disappointment at not holding onto all three points, Bosnia extended their unbeaten run to nine matches. Having drawn each of their last six games in regulation time, Sergej Barbarez's men will be confident of challenging Switzerland and moving closer to a place in the knockout rounds.

Canada vs Qatar

Canada enter their second Group B match under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Despite high expectations as co-hosts, Jesse Marsch's side looked nervy in attack and struggled to convert possession into clear chances.

A major boost could come from the possible return of captain Alphonso Davies, who missed the opener due to a hamstring injury. Canada have now conceded the opening goal in six of their seven World Cup matches and will be eager to make a stronger start against Qatar. They also carry positive memories of a 2-0 win over the Qataris in a 2022 friendly.

Qatar, meanwhile, salvaged a dramatic point against Switzerland thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser. Julen Lopetegui's men were heavily outplayed but showed resilience to secure a 1-1 draw despite facing relentless pressure. However, the reigning Asian champions arrive on a seven-match winless streak and have struggled for goals in recent outings.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel's England impresses in 4-2 win against Croatia Qatar will hope to build on the momentum from their late equaliser as they chase a first World Cup victory since joining the global stage, while Canada seek a crucial win to strengthen their knockout-stage hopes.

Mexico vs South Korea

Mexico head into their second Group A match full of confidence after making a winning start to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Javier Aguirre's side defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opener, with Julian Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez finding the net to secure Mexico's first-ever victory in a World Cup opening match.

The result extended El Tri's impressive run to seven wins and two draws from their last nine matches. Mexico have also recorded three clean sheets in their previous four games, although the suspension of centre-back César Montes could test their defensive solidity against South Korea.

South Korea also began their campaign in style, coming from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1. After conceding midway through the second half, Hwang In-beom equalised before setting up Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winner. The comeback victory extended the Taegeuk Warriors' winning streak to three matches and highlighted the resilience within Hong Myung-bo's squad.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 matches Group Match Time (IST) Group B Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 00:30:00 Group B Canada vs Qatar 03:30:00 Group A Mexico vs South Korea 06:30:00 South Korea have won six of their last eight matches and will be encouraged by their recent form despite a poor record against Mexico. Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw in September 2025, with Mexico requiring a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid defeat.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 19 matches live streaming and telecast details

Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 19?

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-start the June 18 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 12:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 19?

Canada will take on Qatar in the second match of the day from 3:30 am IST.

Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 19?

Mexico will play their 2nd FIFA World Cup 2026 game against South Korea in the third game of the day at 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 matches in India?

The broadcast of the June 18 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for fans in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 matches in India?

The live streaming of the June 18 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Zee5 app and website for viewers in India.