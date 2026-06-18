FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel's England impresses in 4-2 win against Croatia

England kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas, earning a measure of revenge for their painful 2018 World Cup semifinal defeat and underlining their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

In a thrilling Group L encounter, Harry Kane scored twice while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also found the net as Thomas Tuchel's side overcame a spirited Croatian challenge.

Kane opens the scoring after VAR intervention

Croatia started brightly and looked dangerous down both flanks during the opening exchanges, but England gradually gained control through the midfield pairing of Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson.

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Noni Madueke was brought down inside the penalty area by Luka Modric. Kane initially saw his penalty saved by Dominik Livakovic, but VAR ordered a retake after the goalkeeper was adjudged to have moved off his line. The England captain made no mistake at the second attempt, calmly converting to put his side ahead.

England continued to threaten and nearly doubled their lead through Jude Bellingham, whose close-range effort was brilliantly defended.

Croatia hit back twice before the break

Despite England's growing dominance, Croatia found an equaliser through a moment of individual brilliance. Martin Baturina unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box in the 36th minute to make it 1-1.

England responded swiftly. From a corner, Kane rose highest and powered a header into the far corner in the 42nd minute to restore the Three Lions' advantage.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo blanks as DR Congo earn historic point vs Portugal Yet Croatia refused to go away. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Ivan Perisic delivered a clever pass into the area and Musa finished from close range to send the sides into the break level at 2-2.

Bellingham sparks England's second-half dominance

England needed just one minute after the restart to regain the lead.

Kane turned provider with a superb long pass from deep inside his own half, releasing Bellingham behind the Croatian defence. The midfielder kept his composure and slotted past Livakovic to make it 3-2 in the 46th minute.

The goal shifted momentum firmly in England's favour.

Croatia struggled to cope with England's intensity as Rice, Anderson and Bellingham repeatedly drove forward. Livakovic was forced into a series of outstanding saves, denying Rice from distance before producing a remarkable double stop from O'Reilly and Anthony Gordon following another dangerous corner.

The Croatian goalkeeper single-handedly kept his side in the contest as England continued to create chances.

Rashford seals the victory

With Croatia chasing another equaliser, Tuchel freshened his attack by introducing Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers.

The substitutes played a decisive role late on. In the 85th minute, a flowing England move carved open the Croatian defence and Rashford finished confidently into the bottom corner after excellent work from a fellow substitute to make it 4-2.

That goal effectively ended Croatia's hopes of another comeback.

England lay down an early marker

While Croatia showed flashes of quality through Baturina, Perisic and Modric, England's superior athleticism, midfield control and threat from set-pieces ultimately proved decisive.

Kane finished with two goals and an assist, Bellingham produced another influential display, while Rice controlled the tempo throughout the second half.

Most importantly for Tuchel, England displayed both attacking flair and resilience in overcoming Croatia's repeated responses.

The victory sends England to the top of Group L and provides the perfect start to their quest for a first World Cup title since 1966, while Croatia are left needing a response in their next group fixture after a difficult opening night.