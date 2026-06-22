World Cup 2026 Group H: Spain take full control; Cape Verde eyeing history

Spain became the first team in Group H to take control of its World Cup destiny after a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. The result has significantly altered the qualification picture, leaving Spain on four points and placing pressure on the remaining three nations ahead of the final round of fixtures.

With Uruguay playing out a draw vs Cape Verde later in the matchday, every point now carries huge significance in the race for the Round of 32.

Group H Standings

Spain: One Foot in the Knockout Stage

Spain's emphatic win has placed Luis de la Fuente's side in a commanding position. La Roja now lead the group with four points and a superior goal difference of +4.

What Spain Need

A win against Uruguay guarantees first place in Group H.

A draw against Uruguay will almost certainly secure qualification.

Even a defeat may still be enough depending on the Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia result.

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Uruguay: Qualification Race Goes Down to the Final Matchday Uruguay remain firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32 after battling to a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde on Matchday 2.

The result moves Marcelo Bielsa's side to two points from two matches, leaving their qualification hopes in their own hands heading into a decisive final group-stage clash against Spain.

A victory over Spain would almost certainly secure qualification and could even open the door to a first-place finish depending on other results. A draw would keep Uruguay in the race but may leave them relying on goal difference or other outcomes elsewhere in the group.

Defeat against Spain, however, would leave Uruguay facing a difficult wait and could bring their World Cup campaign to an early end. With everything still to play for, the final round of Group H fixtures promises to be decisive for La Celeste.

Cape Verde: Fairy-Tale Run Still on Track Cape Verde's dream World Cup debut remains alive after they earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Matchday 2. The point takes the tournament newcomers to two points from two matches, leaving them with a genuine chance of reaching the Round of 32 heading into their final group fixture against Saudi Arabia. A victory over Saudi Arabia would put Cape Verde in a strong position to qualify and could even see them challenge for second place in the group, depending on the result between Spain and Uruguay. A draw would keep them in contention but could leave qualification dependent on goal difference and other results.

With qualification still within reach, Cape Verde head into the final matchday knowing that a historic knockout-stage appearance remains a realistic possibility.

Saudi Arabia: Facing an Uphill Battle

Saudi Arabia's heavy defeat to Spain has left them bottom of the group on goal difference.

What Saudi Arabia Need

They must avoid defeat against Cape Verde in the final game.

A win would take them to four points and keep qualification hopes alive.

A draw may leave them dependent on goal difference and results elsewhere.

A loss would eliminate them.

The -4 goal difference could become a major obstacle in any tie-breaking situation.

Remaining Fixtures Date Match 26/06/26 Uruguay vs Spain 26/06/26 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Qualification Outlook

Spain are overwhelming favourites to progress after their dominant victory. The battle for the second automatic qualification spot appears set to be decided between Uruguay and Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia now need a strong response in their final fixture to stay alive.

With one round of matches remaining after Uruguay vs Cape Verde, Group H remains open, but Spain have placed themselves firmly in control of the race to the knockout stages.