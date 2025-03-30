Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal football club hire Andrea Berta as club's new sporting director

AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Arsenal confirmed the appointment of Andrea Berta as the club's new sporting director on Sunday, with the Italian having established a strong reputation after spending 12 years at Atletico Madrid in a similar role.

The 53-year-old Berta succeeds Edu a former midfielder for Arsenal and Brazil in a position that has been vacant since November.

Berta, who has a background in banking, held roles with Italian teams Parma and Genoa before joining Atletico in 2013, initially as technical director. He left in January.

During his time with the Diego Simeone-managed club, the team won two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and Europa League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup. Among the best signings made by Atletico during Berta's tenure are Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann. 

 

I am delighted to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club, said Berta.

I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

Edu, who joined Arsenal as technical director in 2019 before becoming sporting director, struck up a good relationship with manager Mikel Arteta as Arsenal recovered its status as one of England's top teams after a lean spell at the end of Arsene Wenger's long tenure, which ended in 2018, and then under his replacement Unai Emery.

Under Edu and Arteta, Arsenal brought through a number of young players and bought well in the transfer market. The team has come a close second to Manchester City in the previous two seasons in the Premier League, and has reached the Champions League quarterfinals in back-to-back campaigns. Arsenal takes on Real Madrid over two legs next month.

Since Edu departed, his deputy, Jason Ayto, has served as interim sporting director. Arsenal didn't sign a much-needed striker in the winter transfer window, which is regarded as a mistake with the team having fallen 12 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

That might be one of Berta's first tasks at the end of the season.

Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure," Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke said. "He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.

Arsenal hasn't won the league since 2004 and has never been European champion. Its last major trophy was the FA Cup in 2020.

Arsenal is second in the Premier League.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

