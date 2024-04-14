Champions Mohammedan Sporting end I-League campaign with shocking loss

Champions Mohammedan Sporting couldn't end their I-League campaign in the manner befitting their triumphant run to the title as they were humbled 3-1 by Delhi FC here on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting found the net through Mirjalol Kasimov in the added time (90+9'), while Delhi FC scored through Alisher Kholmurodov (7'), Gwgwmsar Goyary (31') and Sergio Barboza (90+8'), spoiling the home team's planned party in front of their own crowd at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The 100-plus years club from Kolkata was crowned champions last Saturday after they beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in their penultimate match, a result which also promoted them to the top-tier Indian Super League.

However on the day, just seven minutes after providing a guard of honour to the champions, Delhi were in the lead as Alisher Kholmurodov headed in Pape Gassama's corner with full authority to stun the stadium full of partisan spectators.

It took a while for Mohammedan to wake up from their champion's hangover Eddie Hernndez heading wide from close range before Evgenii Kozlov saw his volley held firmly by Abhishek Calvin.

Delhi got their second when 18-year-old teenager Gwgwmsar Goyary scored his first-ever goal in the I-League, latching on to Bhupinder Singh's through ball with an inch-perfect low strike.

Mohammedan will argue they didn't have their first names in the line-up. There were seven changes from last Saturday's title-clinching win in Shillong.

But this game was more about a hungry Delhi side going all out and making a statement. Bhupinder Singh added another assist to his name as he cut back for Sergio Barboza to tap into the open net in the 98th minute.

With the win in their last game of the season, Delhi FC finished their debut season in sixth place.

Sreenidi Deccan FC edge past Shillong Lajong FC



==============================



Phrangki Buam's twin strike went in vain as Sreenidi Deccan FC ended their campaign with a nervy 3-2 victory over Shillong Lajong at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

Goals from William Alves (4th) and Rosenberg Gabriel (16th) had put the Deccan Warriors 2-0 up at half-time before Phrangki Buam (46th, 87th) reduced the deficit for the visitors but David Castaneda (84th) converted a late spot kick to ensure three points for the hosts.

Namdhari FC rattle Real Kashmir FC to record big win



=================================



Debutants Namdhari FC finished in the ninth position as they inflicted a humiliating 4-1 defeat on Real Kashmir FC at the TRC Football Turf in Srinagar.

Namdhari FC thus ended their campaign with 27 points from 24 matches. They won seven matches, drew six and lost the rest.

The winners led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Stephen Acquah (20') and Imanol Arana Sadaba (24' penalty).

Manvir Singh scored twice after the change of ends, in the 60th and 90th minute to settle the issue in his team's favour.

Lalramdinsanga Ralte (86') found the net for the home team.

Real Kashmir FC, who were engaged in the championship battle till late in the competition, remained stuck at fifth place with 40 points from 24 matches.