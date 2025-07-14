Monday, July 14, 2025 | 02:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Luis Enrique's PSG revolution: From stars to dominant team unit

Luis Enrique's PSG revolution: From stars to dominant team unit

Enrique's PSG are on the verge of a historic quadruple after they beat Real Madrid 4-0 to cruise through to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Paris Saint-Germain have stormed their way into the FIFA Club World Cup final, thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 in a performance that was as clinical as it was symbolic. Under the astute leadership of Luis Enrique, PSG have transformed from a club weighed down by individual egos into a unified and relentless force.  The result against Spanish heavyweights Madrid wasn’t just a win, it was a statement, capping a remarkable evolution that began just a year ago. 
 
A shift in philosophy from Luis Enrique
 
The big turning point in PSG’s story came with the departure of Kylian Mbappe, the last figure in the club’s 'Galacticos' era that had previously revolved around megastars like Neymar and Lionel Messi. When Mbappe exited for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, it left Enrique with a blank canvas, and he painted a masterpiece.
 
 
Rather than replace stars with more stars, Enrique opted for youth, cohesion, and tactical discipline. He convinced club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos to back a complete cultural overhaul. No longer would PSG be about individual brilliance; it would be about team structure, work ethic, and consistency.

Also Read

PSG vs Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PSG 0-3 Chelsea in 2nd half

FIFA Club World Cup

PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG vs Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea FC

How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

PSG

Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

 
Even before Kylian Mbappe’s departure, Luis Enrique's commitment to a collective, team-first philosophy was already apparent. A viral video captured the PSG manager firmly instructing Mbappe to contribute to the team’s defensive transition, rather than standing idle as his teammates worked hard for the badge. The message was clear: Enrique valued character and commitment over individual flair. He wanted players with the right mentality, those willing to play for the team, not just in positions they preferred.
 
Tactical evolution: Pressing, Passing, Precision
 
Luis Enrique instilled a clear identity. PSG press high, pass quickly, and play with purpose. Their attack, now powered by dynamic players like Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and teenage sensation Desire Doue, overwhelms opponents with speed and creativity.
 
Against Real Madrid, PSG led 3-0 within 24 minutes. Fabian Ruiz scored twice, Dembele added another, and Goncalo Ramos finished it off late. It was a ruthless dismantling of Europe’s most decorated club, and emblematic of Enrique’s vision working to perfection. 
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 distribution stats
Rank Team Passes Passing accuracy Crosses Crossing accuracy Defensive linebreaks Attempted Defensive linebreaks acc Switches of play Switches of play acc
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4265 92 95 26 159 70 86 93
2 Chelsea FC 3755 91 99 27 125 66 31 87
3 Real Madrid C.F. 3276 90 120 20 125 59 43 91
4 FC Bayern München 3059 89 118 22 111 69 38 89
5 Manchester City 3048 93 107 28 95 73 18 100
 
Their midfield, featuring Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Ruiz, has become the team’s heartbeat. Former players like John Obi Mikel and Gareth Bale praised their control and intensity during the match. And full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes continue to stretch the play and torment opposition defences with their constant runs.
 
A Culture of Accountability 
Perhaps the most critical shift Enrique brought was authority. Unlike previous coaches who were often undermined by superstar influence, Enrique made it clear: he is in charge. Players who didn’t meet tactical demands, like Dembele earlier in the season, were dropped. Those who bought in thrived.
 
Enrique’s influence has extended beyond tactics. His lifestyle, walking barefoot each morning as part of his “earthing” routine, and his Ironman-level discipline, mirrors the dedication he demands from his players. He is a manager with total belief in his philosophy and complete buy-in from his squad.
 
Enrique's trust on youth
 
This PSG side was the youngest team to progress beyond the play-off round in last season’s Champions League, with an average age of just over 24. Luis Enrique has focused on nurturing emerging talent like Doue and Bradley Barcola through one-on-one coaching and tactical mentorship.
 
They’ve responded by producing high-intensity, high-reward football. PSG led the Champions League charts in shot-ending high turnovers which was a testament to their effective pressing system. Their transition from defence to attack is among the fastest in Europe. 
 
PSG eyeing a historic quadruple this year
 
PSG’s path to the Club World Cup final has been nothing short of dominant. They defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final just over a month ago, then cruised past Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and now Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. They’ve outscored opponents 18-0 across their last five knockout games.
 
Having already secured the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and Champions League, PSG now eye a fourth major trophy in 2025. A win against Chelsea in the final would not only complete a historic quadruple but firmly establish Luis Enrique among the elite managers in world football.
 
The beginning of an era? 
Luis Enrique didn’t just revive PSG, he reinvented them. From a squad previously weighed down by egos to a team that embodies pressing, purpose, and unity, his version of PSG is a blueprint for long-term success.
 
“They are leading a new era,” said Gareth Bale. And indeed, if their performances are anything to go by, we may be witnessing the beginning of a football dynasty born not from superstardom, but from substance.

More From This Section

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Indian Super League

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League because of ownership ties to Lyon

Jamal Musiala

Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi, Messi

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with 4th straight multi-goal match for him

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon