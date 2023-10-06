Asian Games: India to hit a ton with medals from cricket and kabaddi

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Japan 5-1 to win a gold at Asian games 2022. secured a gold medal, defeating Japan 5-1 in the final. The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition.





Men’s bridge team won silver after stumbling on the final hurdle against Hong Kong An error-prone HS Prannoy signed off with an Asian Games bronze, India’s first medal in men’s singles in 41 years, but Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive the country's hopes of a first-ever badminton gold after cruising into the men's doubles final on Friday. Meanwhile, the Indian men's bridge team stumbled on the final hurdle against Hong Kong, and settled for a silver medal.





Shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with bronze medal after losing to China’s Li Shifeng In a blow, Bajrang Punia, who entered the Asian Games after escaping the selection trials, suffered embarrassing defeats to make a medal-less exit from Hangzhou even as three other Indian wrestlers, including the talented Aman Sehrawat, won bronze medals. A 13-year wait ended in archery on Friday when the Indian men’s and women’s teams surpassed expectations to clinch a silver and bronze respectively, their first medals since 2010.

India are already assured of six medals in different disciplines — kabaddi (2), archery (3), hockey (1), badminton (1) and cricket (1) and once the competition folds in these event, the country will cross the coveted 100-medal mark for the first time ever on Saturday. At least four more wrestlers are in contention on the penultimate day of the competition and it won’t be a surprise if more medals are added to the tally.