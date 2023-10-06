close
Asian Games: India to hit a ton with medals from cricket and kabaddi

Day 13 ends with a hockey gold, multiple medals in archery, wrestling

Archery men silver, asian games

Men’s recurve archery team bagged silver medal

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Japan 5-1 to win a gold at Asian games 2022. secured a gold medal, defeating Japan 5-1 in the final. The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition. 

An error-prone HS Prannoy signed off with an Asian Games bronze, India’s first medal in men’s singles in 41 years, but Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive the country's hopes of a first-ever badminton gold after cruising into the men's doubles final on Friday. Meanwhile, the Indian men's bridge team stumbled on the final hurdle against Hong Kong, and settled for a silver medal. 

bridge team silver
Men’s bridge team won silver after stumbling on the final hurdle against Hong Kong

In a blow, Bajrang Punia, who entered the Asian Games after escaping the selection trials, suffered embarrassing defeats to make a medal-less exit from Hangzhou even as three other Indian wrestlers, including the talented Aman Sehrawat, won bronze medals. A 13-year wait ended in archery on Friday when the Indian men’s and women’s teams surpassed expectations to clinch a silver and bronze respectively, their first medals since 2010. 

Shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with bronze medal after losing to China's Li Shifeng
Shuttler HS Prannoy signs off with bronze medal after losing to China’s Li Shifeng

India are already assured of six medals in different disciplines — kabaddi (2), archery (3), hockey (1), badminton (1) and cricket (1) and once the competition folds in these event, the country will cross the coveted 100-medal mark for the first time ever on Saturday. At least four more wrestlers are in contention on the penultimate day of the competition and it won’t be a surprise if more medals are added to the tally.

India had won 70 medals in the last edition in Indonesia where the country’s athletes won 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals to record their best-ever performance.

archery women bronze, asian games
Women’s recurve archery team settled for bronze





































Topics : Asian Games Kabbadi Cricket

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

