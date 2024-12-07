Business Standard
World Chess Championship 2024 Game 10 live time: Gukesh vs Ding streaming

Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST. Check Gukesh vs Ding chess match live streaming here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

After playing their seventh consecutive draw in nine games of the 14-game series in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on the last game day, Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh and reigning world champion Ding Liren of China will face each other in the tenth game of the series on Saturday, December 7, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, hoping to take the lead in the match. So far, in the nine games, seven have ended in a draw, one went in Liren’s favour, and Gukesh dominated in one game, meaning the match currently stands at 4.5-4.5 on the scoreboard.  Check India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES, FULL SCORECARD AND WICKETS VIDEO HERE
 
 
The first game of the final was played on November 25, where Ding Liren came out victorious despite struggling in the early stages against Gukesh. The second game, on November 26, ended in a draw, giving Gukesh his first points in the match. The third game, on November 27, ended with Gukesh winning and levelling the scores at 1.5-1.5.
 
The next six games of the series all ended in a draw, as both players received 3 points each from those six draws, and the match continues to stand level at 4.5-4.5.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Game 10 Live streaming details

When will Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Saturday, December 7.
 
What time will Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where will Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
The live telecast for Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 10 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

