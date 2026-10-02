Amazon introduces redesigned Kindle e-book readers: Details, availability

Amazon has introduced a redesigned Kindle family of e-book readers, including new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft models. The new devices have a flush-front display, thinner bodies and a new display architecture, while the entry-level Kindle gets a 30 per cent increase in book-opening speed.

The company has also introduced an aluminium-backed Kindle with 32GB storage, a new Kindle Click Bluetooth remote for turning pages and new covers with physical page-turn buttons.

New Kindle gets flush-front display

The new entry-level Kindle has a 6-inch display and 16GB storage. Amazon has redesigned the front so the display and bezel sit on the same plane. The device is 6.8mm thick and weighs 140g, according to Amazon. It offers up to six weeks of battery life and opens books 30 per cent faster than the previous generation.

Amazon is also offering the Kindle with an aluminium back for the first time. This version has 32GB storage and comes in Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green. The standard model is offered in Ube and Graphite.

The power button has also been moved to the top right of the device.

Kindle Paperwhite gets thinner design

The new Kindle Paperwhite retains its 7-inch display and waterproof design. Amazon says it is thinner and lighter than the previous model and has the highest contrast ratio among Kindle Paperwhite models.

The display uses an oxide thin-film transistor backplane and supports an adjustable warm light. Battery life is rated at up to 12 weeks.

The Paperwhite Signature Edition gets an aluminium rear housing, 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and pogo-pin charging. It also supports double-tap page turning.

Kindle Colorsoft gets redesigned colour display

The Kindle Colorsoft has a 7-inch colour display with a redesigned display architecture. Amazon says the new display uses an oxide backplane and a light guide with nitride LEDs.

The display is designed to show colour across the screen, including book covers, illustrations, comics and other colour content. The device has 16GB storage, while the Colorsoft Signature Edition has 32GB.

The Signature Edition also gets an aluminium body, an auto-adjusting front light, double-tap page turning and pogo-pin charging.

Kindle Click and new covers

Amazon has introduced Kindle Click, a Bluetooth remote for e-book readers. It has buttons for turning pages and is compatible with the new Kindle models and Kindle devices released from 2024 onwards.

The company is also offering a magnetic Page-Turn Cover for the Paperwhite Signature Edition and Colorsoft Signature Edition. The cover has physical page-turn buttons and connects to the Kindle through pogo pins. A Charging Dock is also available for the two Signature Edition models.

Price and availability

In the US, the new Kindle starts at $149.99, while the aluminium 32GB model costs $189.99. The Kindle Paperwhite starts at $199.99, with the Signature Edition priced at $249.99.

The Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99, while the Colorsoft Signature Edition costs $319.99. Kindle Click is priced at $34.99.

Amazon said that the new Kindle and its aluminum version are now available in select markets including the US, Canada, Australia and more. Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft will also be available for pre-order soon in the same regions.

Amazon has not announced India availability yet.