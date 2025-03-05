Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple upgrades iPad with A16 chip and double the storage without price hike

Apple upgrades iPad with A16 chip and double the storage without price hike

Priced at Rs 34,900, the new iPad is now available for pre-order in India on Apple's official website, with retail availability beginning on March 12

iPad (A16)

iPad (A16)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Alongside the launch of the iPad Air featuring the M3 chip, Apple has unveiled an updated base model iPad powered by the A16 chip. With this update, the company has discontinued the 64GB storage variant, making 128GB the new minimum storage capacity. Additionally, a 512GB storage option is now available.
 
iPad with A16: India pricing and availability
 
The new iPad is now available for pre-order in India on Apple's official website, with retail availability beginning on March 12. The new iPad model is available in four colourways: blue, pink, yellow, and silver.
 
iPad with A16 (Wi-Fi)
  • 128GB storage: Rs 34,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 44,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 64,900
Pad with A16 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)
 

Also Read

Apple iPad Air with M3 with new Magic Keyboard

Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

iOS 18

Apple's 'Visual Intelligence' coming to iPhone 15 Pro models with iOS 18.4

MacBook Air with M3 and iPad Air

Tim Cook confirms Air-related product launch for this week: What to expect

PremiumApple

The Applecart upset: US reciprocal tariffs bite into India growth plans

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review: Good across the board, but not outstanding

  • 128GB storage: Rs 49,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 59,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 79,900
iPad with A16: What is new
 
The new iPad sports an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A16 chip. This processor is a slightly modified version of the A16 Bionic that first appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro models. It incorporates a five-core central processing unit (CPU) and a four-core graphics processing unit (GPU).
According to Apple, the new model delivers a significant performance boost—30 per cent faster than its predecessor. When compared to the iPad with an A13 Bionic chip, it shows an over 50 per cent improvement in overall performance. Apple also claims that the new iPad outperforms the best-selling Android tablet by a factor of six. The base storage variant has been increased to 128GB, replacing the previous 64GB option, and a 512GB variant has been introduced.
 
Security features include a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The iPad also supports magnetic attachment for accessories such as the Apple Pencil and the Magnetic Keyboard Folio. Additionally, it features a USB-C port, allowing for charging and external display output with support for up to 4K resolution at 60Hz.
 
iPad with A16: Specifications
  • Display: 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360x1640-pixel resolution, 500nits brightness
  • Processor: A16
  • Storage: 128GB /256GB/ 512GB
  • Rear camera: 12MP Wide camera with Autofocus
  • Front camera: Landscape 12MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: 28.93‐watt‐hour lithium??'polymer battery ( up to 10 hours of web surfing)
  • Charging: 20W through USB-C
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing launches Phone 3a series: Watch unboxing; check price, offers, more

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series phones with OneUI 7, AI: India Pricing

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

New MSI laptops

MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Topics : Apple Apple iPad Apple India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon