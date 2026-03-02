Motorola Edge 70 Fusion unveiled, set to launch in India on March 6: Specs

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled to run from March 2 to March 5. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery, will be launched in India on March 6 in three colour options. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was unveiled alongside the Motorola Razr Fold.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will sport a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, along with HDR10+ support. It will offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, and will run on Android 16.

For photography, it will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while a 32MP camera will handle selfies. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. It weighs 193g and is available in PANTONE Silhouette, PANTONE Country Air and PANTONE Blue Surf colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED, Super HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

OS: Android 16

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 + 13MP ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 68W TurboPower

Weight: 193g

Durability: IP68 and IP69 rated, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Colour: PANTONE Silhouette, PANTONE Country Air, PANTONE Blue Surf

Motorola Razr Fold: Details

Ahead of MWC 2026, Motorola also unveiled the Razr Fold, marking its entry into the book-style foldable segment. The company confirmed that the device will sport a 6.6-inch outer display that unfolds into an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO main screen, measuring 4.6mm when open and 9.9mm when folded. It will feature a stainless steel teardrop hinge, titanium inner screen plate, ultra-thin glass and an anti-shock layer for added durability.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will power the smartphone, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, supported by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Its camera setup will comprise a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with 8K and Dolby Vision recording, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical, up to 100x digital), a 50MP ultra-wide with macro, a 32MP internal selfie camera and a 20MP external camera. Motorola is also committing to seven years of Android OS and security updates.

The Motorola Razr Fold is compatible with the Moto Pen Ultra stylus, offering pressure sensitivity, tilt support, low latency and palm rejection for productivity tasks. It includes features such as hover mode, quick-access tools, AI-powered transcription and notification summaries. Thanks to its flexible hinge, the device supports laptop and tent modes for multitasking and hands-free use, effectively doubling as a built-in stand.