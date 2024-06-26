OnePlus Pad Pro set to launch in China on June 27, India launch may follow

China’s OnePlus is set to launch a tablet and a smartphone in its home country on June 27. The smartphone maker has posted a teaser on Chinese social media platform Weibo, previewing the design of the upcoming tablet. Both the OnePlus Pad Pro tablet and Ace 3 Pro smartphone are expected to launch in India soon after China launch, albeit with different names. For example, the smartphone could be called the Nord 4 in India.

Since the June 27 launch is China exclusive, there are limited details available about the two upcoming devices from OnePlus. About the tablet, it is anticipated to be an enhanced version of the OnePlus Pad, and not the successor.

Going by the teaser shared by OnePlus, the Pad Pro will have a design similar to the OnePlus Pad. It is anticipated that the hardware will get an upgrade. There will be support for a stylus and keyboard. The Pad Pro will retain the slim design and will be offered in green and grey colour options. The teaser shows that the screen will have minimal bezels.

For context, the OnePlus Pad was launched in India at Rs 37,999. The Pad Pro may be offered at a higher price, if it brings significant upgrades over the non-Pro version.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch LCD, 144 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 9510mAh

Charging: 67W

OS: OxygenOS 13.1