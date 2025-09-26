Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India plans to ease foreign investment rules to boost e-commerce exports

India plans to ease foreign investment rules to boost e-commerce exports

India is set to ease foreign investment rules for e-commerce exports, allowing firms like Amazon to buy directly from Indian sellers and sell products overseas, boosting trade potential

ecommerce, e-commerce

Currently, foreign e-commerce companies in India are not allowed to sell goods directly to consumers.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has drafted a proposal to relax foreign investment rules, allowing e-commerce firms such as Amazon to buy products directly from Indian sellers and sell them to customers abroad, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
 
Currently, foreign e-commerce companies in India are not allowed to sell goods directly to consumers, either domestically or internationally. They can only operate as marketplaces connecting buyers and sellers for a fee.
 
The restriction has been a contentious issue between New Delhi and Washington for years. Amazon has reportedly been lobbying the Indian government to ease the rules specifically for exports.
   
The proposed changes arrive amid ongoing talks between India and the US over a long-delayed trade deal. At the same time, many groups representing millions of small Indian retailers have urged the government to reject Amazon’s request, arguing that the company’s financial strength could threaten their businesses, Reuters reported.   

Also Read

Meesho

Meesho, Shopsy see festive sales boom as smaller cities drive demand

electric vehicle, EV, e2W

Qcom firms go on an EV drive, but cost, charging infra remain roadblockspremium

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce GMV set to cross ₹1.15 trn, grow 20% in festive season: Redseer

Sajith Sivanandan

Sajith Sivanandan appointed Tata Digital CEO & MD, to take over on Sept 1

India Post

India Post rolls out advanced postal technology project worth ₹5,800 cr

Export potential for small Indian businesses

 
According to a 10-page proposal from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), seen by Reuters, less than 10 per cent of small Indian businesses selling online domestically participate in global e-commerce exports. They are “constrained by complex documentation, compliance requirements".
 
“The proposal envisages a third-party export facilitation model, wherein a dedicated export entity linked to e-commerce platforms would manage compliance,” the DGFT document said. The draft proposal will need cabinet approval before implementation.
 
In December last year, Amazon said that it helped generate $13 billion in cumulative exports for Indian sellers since 2015, with plans to increase that figure to $80 billion by 2030.
 
The DGFT draft clarifies that the relaxed rules would only apply to exports. Any violation of the policy could lead to heavy penalties and criminal action.
 
Last year, India’s antitrust regulator found that Amazon had violated competition laws by favouring certain sellers, an allegation the company denies.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

pharma sector, drugs, drugmakers

Trump's tariff threat spotlights US factory plans of pharma firms

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Taiwan seeks bigger tech presence in India, says trade body chief Huang

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Sept 27 across 98K sites

e-commerce

Festival season e-commerce sales jump higher as GST cuts boost demand

Ipsita Dasgupta

20% PC penetration offers vast opportunity for innovation: HP India MD

Topics : India ecommerce market ecommerce firms Amazon foreign investment Indian exports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon