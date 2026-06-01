Now, you can run Codex on Windows from ChatGPT mobile app: How it works

After Macs, OpenAI has expanded its Codex app to Windows, adding computer use and mobile access. For context, OpenAI rolled out Codex support inside the ChatGPT mobile app for iPhones and Android for remote access to Macs in May. Now, the same utility has been extended to Windows PCs too. Moreover, OpenAI has revamped the profile section on the ChatGPT app to show users’ profile details, usage stats, and token activity.

Codex support on Windows: What’s new

Computer use

According to OpenAI, Computer Use feature on the Codex app enables directly interact with user interfaces on Windows devices by viewing the screen and performing actions such as clicking buttons, typing text, navigating menus, opening applications, and modifying settings. The feature is designed for tasks that cannot be completed through command-line tools or software integrations alone, such as testing desktop applications, reproducing bugs that only appear in a graphical interface, using web browsers, or accessing information from apps and data sources that do not offer dedicated integrations.

On Windows, Computer Use operates on the active desktop and takes control of the foreground while a task is running, enabling Codex to work with applications much like a human user would.

Remote access

OpenAI has also expanded Codex’s remote access capabilities to Windows devices. With the update, users can start or monitor Codex tasks running on a Windows machine directly from the ChatGPT app on Android or iOS, or from another Mac running Codex. According to the company, the remote interface mirrors the current state of the connected environment, including active tasks, approvals, plugins, project context, and ongoing outputs. Users can review test results, approve actions, switch models, submit new instructions, and monitor progress without being physically present at the machine where Codex is running.

Files, credentials, permissions, and local configurations remain stored on the original device. Instead, the mobile app acts as a remote control interface that receives real-time updates such as screenshots, terminal activity, code changes, and test results. If a task requires user approval, Codex can send a notification to the connected device, allowing users to authorise the action remotely. The feature will help users manage long-running workflows while away from their desks.

Other updates

Apart from Windows support and remote access, OpenAI has also introduced a dedicated Profile section that displays account details, usage statistics, and token activity.

The update further adds improved thread coordination for local projects and worktrees, expanded search functionality for past Codex conversations, and performance improvements, along with bug fixes.

Codex App on Windows: What does this mean for users

The update expands where and how Codex can be used. By bringing support to Windows PCs, OpenAI is making its AI coding assistant available across the two most widely used desktop operating systems. The addition of Computer Use also allows Codex to handle tasks that require direct interaction with apps and graphical interfaces, moving beyond traditional code generation and terminal-based workflows.

The expanded remote access functionality further means that users no longer need to remain at their desks while Codex is working. Developers can monitor progress, review outputs, approve actions, and issue new instructions from their smartphones or another computer, making it easier to manage long-running coding, testing, and debugging tasks from virtually anywhere.