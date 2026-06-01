Gemini Spark arrives for Google AI Ultra users: How the agentic AI works

Google has started rolling out Gemini Spark in select regions, including the US. It is a new AI-powered agent designed to automate tasks and carry out actions on behalf of users. The feature is currently available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US and represents one of the company's major steps towards making Gemini a proactive assistant rather than just a chatbot.

Google introduced Gemini Spark during its Google I/O developer conference, alongside Gemini 3.5 and several new additions to the Gemini app. Among them, Gemini Spark stood out as a system designed to work in the background, handling tasks automatically based on instructions, schedules and user-defined workflows.

What is Gemini Spark

Gemini Spark is Google's attempt at creating a personal AI agent that can operate continuously in the background. Unlike a traditional chatbot that only responds when prompted, Spark can perform tasks, monitor conditions and take actions automatically.

Google describes it as a 24/7 personal agent that can help automate workflows across different services and applications. On the web, Spark appears as a dedicated tab within Gemini, while Android and iOS users can find it alongside Search chats and Daily Brief.

The feature is currently labelled as a beta release.

What can Gemini Spark access

To complete tasks, Gemini Spark can tap into several Google services and connected applications. These include Google Workspace apps, Personal Intelligence features, websites where users are signed in and location information.

Spark can also use a remote browser that allows it to interact with websites on a user's behalf. For example, it can navigate webpages and perform actions such as adding items to a shopping cart. In addition, Google has equipped Spark with access to a remote computer environment capable of executing code and handling more advanced workflows.

How Gemini Spark works

In its hands-on report, 9To5Google detailed how Gemini Spark works within the Gemini app and highlighted the various tools available to users. According to the report, Spark combines access to Google Workspace apps, connected services, a remote browser and a remote computer environment, allowing the AI agent to perform multi-step tasks and continue working in the background without requiring constant user input. As reported, Gemini Spark is built around three key components: Tasks, Schedules and Skills.

A Task represents the goal a user wants accomplished. This could be something as simple as organising emails or as complex as planning an entire business trip.

Schedules determine when Spark should perform a task. These can be based on a specific date and time or triggered by an event. For example, a user could ask Spark to provide a summary of AI news every morning at 8 AM.

ALSO READ: Now, you can run Codex on Windows from ChatGPT mobile app: How it works The third component is Skills. The company describes these as reusable sets of instructions and context that teach Spark how to perform a particular action. Skills can specify which tools Spark should use and can be combined to handle more complex workflows.

Gemini Spark and Google Workspace integration

One of Spark's biggest strengths is its deep integration with Google's productivity apps.

Gmail

Within Gmail, Spark can search email conversations, summarise threads, draft new messages, forward emails and organise inboxes using labels.

Google Calendar

The AI agent can manage schedules, check calendars, respond to invitations, create events and even suggest meeting times that work for multiple participants.

Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides

Spark can search files stored in Drive, review document contents, edit Google Docs, generate spreadsheets, create presentations and organise files. It can also rename or delete files when instructed.

Example of Gemini Spark in action

The 9To5 Google report has provided an example involving business travel.

A user might ask Spark to plan and manage a trip to London. The system can then monitor flight information and automatically react if something changes.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp for mobile may get a logout option without deleting chats: Report If a flight is delayed, Spark could notify the user, update the itinerary, use a travel-booking skill to make alternative arrangements and draft a confirmation email using Gmail. This allows multiple actions to be carried out automatically without requiring constant user input.

Other use cases

The report mentioned that Gemini Spark can be used for a variety of personal and professional tasks. Users can ask it to summarise newsletters, archive unwanted emails and unsubscribe from mailing lists. It can also generate customised news briefings focused on specific topics and track how stories evolve.

For research-heavy work, Spark can gather information from multiple sources and compile findings into structured reports complete with citations. The system also supports file uploads and notebooks, allowing users to provide additional context for complex tasks.

Monitoring tasks and usage limits

Gemini Spark includes a task management interface that lets users monitor progress in real time. The dashboard shows planned actions, tasks currently in progress and completed work. Users can also take manual control of the remote browser whenever needed.

Google has imposed certain limits on the service. At present, the report noted that users can have up to 15 tasks running simultaneously. New tasks or scheduled actions will not start if the limit has already been reached.

While Gemini Spark remains in beta, the feature offers a glimpse into Google's broader vision for AI agents that can not only answer questions but also complete work autonomously across multiple apps and services.