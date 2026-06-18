Apple agrees to work with Intel to manufacture chips in US, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in the United States.

Intel had reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple, following discussions that went on for more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

A deal with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks more chip capacity. The company relies heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.