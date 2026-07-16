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Apple Intelligence AI service cleared for use on iPhones in China

China's cyberspace regulator has approved Apple Intelligence for use on iPhones, with AI capabilities set to be powered by Alibaba's Qwen and Baidu's models for users in the country

Apple, Apple Inc, Apple intelligence, Siri

The ⁠official statement did not ​give a date when Apple Intelligence will be rolled out ​on iPhones sold in China | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
China's cyberspace regulator said ??on Wednesday that Apple's on-device generative AI service "Apple Intelligence" has been ‌registered for ​use on iPhones ​in the country. 
Apple's intelligence services will ​incorporate capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba's AI models, according to a source, who declined to be ​named. 
Apple did not immediately respond ‌to an emailed request for comment. 
Alibaba said ​in a statement to Reuters that Qwen will be integrated into Apple ‌Intelligence experiences ​within iOS, iPadOS, macOS, ‌and visionOS for users in ‌China. 
The ??official statement did not ​give a date when Apple Intelligence will be rolled out ​on iPhones sold in China. Apple reported a 24.4 per cent ‌year-on-year increase in its shipments in China ‌in the second quarter.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : Apple iPhone Artificial intelligence Apple China

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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