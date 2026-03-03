Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple may rely on Google cloud infrastructure for upgraded AI Siri: Report

Apple may rely on Google cloud infrastructure for upgraded AI Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly exploring Google cloud infrastructure to support AI-powered Siri upgrade, which will now use Google's AI models in the background

Google Gemini-powered Apple Siri

Apple's revamped Siri built on Google Gemini may run on Google Servers

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Apple has asked Google to explore setting up servers for a new version of Siri powered by Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models, according to a report by The Verge, citing The Information. The development indicates that Apple could rely more on Google’s cloud infrastructure as it works to scale its delayed AI-driven Siri upgrade.
 
Apple had earlier announced that Google’s Gemini models would underpin the next generation of its Apple Foundation Models and help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri. At the time, Apple said Apple Intelligence would continue to run on devices and through its Private Cloud Compute system, but it did not specify whether parts of the upgraded Siri would operate on Google’s cloud.
 

Gemini-powered Siri on Google Cloud: Details

According to The Information, Apple has asked Google to look into “setting up servers” that meet Apple’s privacy requirements for the Gemini-powered Siri. While Apple previously said that Apple Intelligence would continue to run on devices and through its Private Cloud Compute system, it did not clarify whether certain AI workloads could be processed on Google’s cloud. 

  The report also outlines Apple’s broader approach to cloud computing and data centre investment. Compared with companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, Apple has historically taken a more measured approach to infrastructure spending. Rivals have committed significant capital towards expanding AI-focused data centres to meet growing demand.
 
Apple’s own AI infrastructure, including Private Cloud Compute, has so far seen limited usage. The report states that only about 10 per cent of its available Private Cloud Compute capacity is being used on average.
 
If Apple expands its reliance on Google’s servers, it would mark a notable step in its AI strategy, potentially allowing the company to deploy more advanced features faster.

Gemini-powered Siri: What to expect

Apple first previewed its next-generation Siri in 2024, outlining plans to make the assistant more personalised and capable of understanding user context across apps. The rollout was later delayed, with the company citing the need for further development.
 
The upgraded Siri is expected to better understand personal context by drawing on data from emails, messages, calendar entries, photos and files stored on the device. It may also gain the ability to understand on-screen content, allowing users to issue commands based on what is currently displayed without switching apps.   
Another expected feature is deeper in-app action handling, enabling Siri to complete multi-step tasks such as editing photos, organising files or managing reminders within applications. Reports have also suggested that Apple is working towards longer, more conversational interactions similar to chatbot-style assistants.
 
If powered in part by Google’s Gemini models running on Google’s servers, the new Siri could rely on external cloud infrastructure for more complex AI processing while Apple continues to emphasise on-device processing and privacy controls.
 

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

