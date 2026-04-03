Tech Wrap Apr 3: Gemma 4 models, Google Meet on Apple CarPlay, MAI models

Google has introduced its new open AI model family, Gemma 4, designed to run across a wide range of devices — from smartphones to personal computers and developer workstations. The company says the models are built for advanced reasoning and agent-based workflows, while also being efficient enough to run locally on consumer hardware. With this release, Google is targeting developers who want to build AI applications that can function both on-device and offline, without relying entirely on cloud infrastructure. Additionally, Google also detailed Gemini Nano 4 for Android, which is based on Gemma 4.

Google Meet is now coming to Apple CarPlay, allowing users to join meetings directly from their car’s dashboard. According to Google, the update lets users attend meetings hands-free, check their schedule and participate in audio calls while driving. Google said that the feature is designed to make it easier for users to stay connected on the move without needing to use their phone. Apple CarPlay is a system that lets users connect their iPhone to their car’s display to use key apps while driving more safely and conveniently.

Microsoft has announced a new set of AI models, including MAI-Transcribe-1, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-Image-2, aimed at improving speech, voice and image generation capabilities. According to the company, these models are now available through Microsoft Foundry and the MAI Playground (US-exclusive), with a focus on faster performance, efficiency and competitive pricing. The rollout brings upgrades across transcription accuracy, voice generation and image creation, with Microsoft also integrating these capabilities into its own products.

Samsung is reportedly adding Google Cast support to its smart TVs, and the rollout is not limited to its latest lineup. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is being introduced across both new and some older Samsung TVs through a mix of pre-installed support and software updates. This marks a notable shift for Samsung, which has so far relied on its own ecosystem and has not offered built-in Cast functionality on its TVs. The move suggests a broader push to adopt widely used streaming standards and improve compatibility with more devices.

Google is expanding its video creation tool, Google Vids, with a set of new AI-powered features to make video creation faster and more accessible. According to the company’s blog, the update introduces free video generation, AI-generated music, and customisable avatars, along with easier recording and direct publishing tools. With these additions, Google is positioning Vids as an all-in-one platform where users can create, edit, and share videos without relying heavily on manual editing or external tools.

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new “Neighbourhood Watch” event in GTA Online, introducing law enforcement-themed content and limited-time bonuses across Los Santos and Blaine County. The update brings new police vehicles, Dispatch Work missions, and increased payouts across multiple activities. Players can also unlock outfits, access discounts on vehicles and properties, and earn additional rewards through weekly challenges and Twitch Drops, with most benefits running until mid-April.

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT to Apple CarPlay, allowing users to start voice conversations directly from their car screen while driving. According to OpenAI, the feature is rolling out to supported iPhones running iOS 26.4 or later and will be available globally across all ChatGPT plans. As per OpenAI, the integration is designed to let users start or continue conversations hands-free, access ongoing chats and projects, and interact with the chatbot without needing to use their phone, while keeping the experience simple and focused for in-car use.

Google has reportedly issued a security alert for Chrome users after confirming a new zero-day vulnerability that is already being exploited. According to a report by Forbes, the flaw, identified as CVE-2026-5281, affects the browser’s WebGPU component and could expose users to attacks. The report added that Google has started rolling out a fix, but the update may take days or weeks to reach all users globally.

Nothing is set to discontinue its CMF Watch app, nearly three years after its release on the Google Play Store. The company has confirmed that users will need to transition to the Nothing X app going forward to continue using their CMF smartwatches. The app will begin disappearing from app stores starting April 3, 2026, with a complete removal from the Play Store expected by the end of the year.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch several new products that are expected to rely on an upgraded, AI-powered Siri. According to a report from 9To5Mac, at least four devices are currently in the pipeline that are expected to debut after Apple releases the revamped version of its digital assistant. The upcoming lineup is said to include a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod 3, HomePod mini 2 and a smart display referred to as “HomePad” or “HomePod Touch.”

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro feels like a step forward, but also a slight shift in identity. It is more premium, more refined, and more balanced than previous “a” series phones. The design feels sturdier, the performance is more consistent, the cameras are slightly better, and the overall experience is more complete. At the same time, it feels a little less bold. The transparency is toned down, the quirks are more controlled, and the phone feels closer to mainstream flagships than earlier Nothing devices did.

Microsoft said on Friday it will invest 1.6 trillion yen ($10 billion) in Japan between 2026 and 2029 to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and deepen cybersecurity cooperation with the government.