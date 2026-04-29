Amazon makes product exploration interactive with AI audio chat feature

Amazon has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping feature that allows users to interact while listening to product summaries. The update, called “Join the chat”, is part of its existing “Hear the highlights” feature and enables customers to ask questions in real time using text or voice. Currently limited to the US, the feature allows users to not only listen to an audio overview, but also receive tailored responses based on their questions while the audio continues to play.

How the feature works

According to Amazon , the feature is designed to make product discovery more interactive. While listening to an audio summary, users can ask questions such as whether a product is suitable for beginners, easy to use, or how it has been rated by other buyers.

The AI responds using information from product listings, customer reviews and other publicly available data. Once the response is delivered, the audio resumes without interruption.

A key element is contextual understanding. The AI avoids repeating information already covered in the summary and instead builds on it, offering more relevant details. Users can also ask follow-up questions, shaping the conversation based on their needs.

Technology behind the feature

Amazon said the system uses multiple AI technologies. Each product summary begins with an AI-generated script. When a user asks a question, the script updates in real time to include the response.

ALSO READ: Lovable mobile app lets you make apps even if you are no coding expert The answer is then delivered using text-to-speech technology designed to match the tone of the original audio. This approach aims to create a smoother experience compared to conventional voice assistants.

Availability

The feature is integrated into “Hear the highlights”, which provides short audio summaries of products on the Amazon Shopping app. These summaries are generated using product details, customer reviews and information from across the web.

Currently, the feature is available to users in the United States and is being expanded to more products.