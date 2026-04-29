Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon makes product exploration interactive with AI audio chat feature

Amazon makes product exploration interactive with AI audio chat feature

Amazon's 'Join the chat' feature lets users ask questions while listening to product summaries, with AI responding in real time using listings, reviews, and contextual data

Amazon’s new “Join the chat” feature lets users ask questions in real time while listening to AI-generated product summaries.

Amazon’s new “Join the chat” feature lets users ask questions in real time while listening to AI-generated product summaries. (Image: Amazon)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping feature that allows users to interact while listening to product summaries. The update, called “Join the chat”, is part of its existing “Hear the highlights” feature and enables customers to ask questions in real time using text or voice. Currently limited to the US, the feature allows users to not only listen to an audio overview, but also receive tailored responses based on their questions while the audio continues to play.

How the feature works

According to Amazon, the feature is designed to make product discovery more interactive. While listening to an audio summary, users can ask questions such as whether a product is suitable for beginners, easy to use, or how it has been rated by other buyers.
 
 
The AI responds using information from product listings, customer reviews and other publicly available data. Once the response is delivered, the audio resumes without interruption.
 
A key element is contextual understanding. The AI avoids repeating information already covered in the summary and instead builds on it, offering more relevant details. Users can also ask follow-up questions, shaping the conversation based on their needs.
 

Also Read

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is s

Floppy to Mythos, how ransomware grew into multibillion-dollar industry

Lovable mobile app for vibe coding

Lovable mobile app lets you make apps even if you are no coding expert

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in Deep Blue colour

With iOS 27, Apple may bring Samsung-like AI photo editing tools to iPhones

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys

Deep tech to drive India's next Unicorn wave: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Amazon

Amazon touts 'major expansion' with OpenAI as ties with Microsoft loosen

Technology behind the feature

Amazon said the system uses multiple AI technologies. Each product summary begins with an AI-generated script. When a user asks a question, the script updates in real time to include the response.
 
The answer is then delivered using text-to-speech technology designed to match the tone of the original audio. This approach aims to create a smoother experience compared to conventional voice assistants. 
 
Availability
 
The feature is integrated into “Hear the highlights”, which provides short audio summaries of products on the Amazon Shopping app. These summaries are generated using product details, customer reviews and information from across the web.
 
Currently, the feature is available to users in the United States and is being expanded to more products.
  • How to use ‘Join the chat’
  • Open the Amazon Shopping app and go to a product page
  • Tap the “Hear the highlights” button below the product image
  • Play the audio summary
  • Tap the raised-hand icon to “Join the chat”
  • Type a question or use voice input
  • Continue listening as the audio resumes after the response

More From This Section

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony PS5, PlayStation 5

Sony raises prices of PS5 consoles in Southeast Asia, India may follow soon

Technology, IT services, data centre

'Judicial overreach': IAMAI opposes Trai's proposal to regulate OTTs

The site of Google Cloud India AI Hub in Tarluvada

Google kicks off $15 bn project in 'AI-patnam': Work begins on 1 Gw centre

Scrolling on smartphone

Are 144-165Hz smartphone displays overkill or genuinely useful for users?

cyber security, cyber attacks, cybersecurity, data, privacy, hackers, hacking

India's Cert-In warns of AI-led cyber threats, lists protection steps

Topics : Amazon India Latest Technology News Amazon artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance