Tech Wrap April 9: Meta Muse spark, WhatsApp usernames, iOS 26.4.1 released

Meta has announced Muse Spark, a new large language model that will power its Meta AI assistant across the Meta AI app and website. The company said the model will expand to platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and its AI glasses in the coming weeks. Meta also revealed additional updates to Meta AI alongside the new model.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a username feature that could change how users connect on the platform. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the update will allow users to communicate without sharing phone numbers, improving privacy. Once available, users can share unique usernames instead of phone numbers to start chats, similar to platforms like Telegram and Discord.

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.4.1 for iPhones running the latest iOS version. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the update fixes a CloudKit-related issue affecting iCloud syncing and introduces an important change to Stolen Device Protection, particularly for enterprise devices.

Dyson has introduced its first portable handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool, globally on April 9. The company presents it as a compact device designed for easy portability. Weighing 212 g and offering up to six hours of battery life, the fan can be used in handheld mode, placed on a desk, or worn hands-free.

Following beta testing, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for Apple CarPlay. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the updated CarPlay experience is being introduced with the latest iOS app update. The report states that the update brings a more structured interface, reducing dependence on voice-only commands and aiming to minimise distractions while driving.

Social media platform X has begun rolling out automatic post translation along with a new AI-based photo editing tool to improve the in-app experience. The company said both features are powered by xAI’s Grok models, with translation expanding globally and image editing currently limited to iOS.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones will go on sale in India starting April 10. Ahead of the sale, the company said customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 3,000 via bank offers, along with trade-in bonuses and no-interest EMI plans for up to 24 months.

OnePlus may be working on gaming handheld that looks like a phone Google rolls out notebooks in Gemini to organise chats, files and more OnePlus may be working on a gaming-focused handheld device that resembles a smartphone in design. According to a report by Android Authority, a few images of the device have surfaced online, showing a form factor that combines typical phone elements with gaming-oriented additions such as grips and extra buttons. While the device looks similar to a phone, the report does not confirm its functionality or whether it will support standard smartphone features. Google has introduced a new Android XR update for Samsung Galaxy XR headsets, adding features like auto-spatialisation for 3D viewing and enhancements to user interaction with content. The company said the update is rolling out with improvements across app experiences, tracking, and accessibility.

Google is rolling out a new notebooks feature in its Gemini app. According to Google, it is meant for users who rely on the app for studying, research or other ongoing tasks, where managing multiple chats and files can get confusing. With notebooks, users can keep everything in one place instead of switching between conversations. The feature also works with NotebookLM, so any chats or files added in Gemini are automatically available there, making it easier to continue work across both apps.

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch the Razr 70 Ultra flip-style foldable smartphone this month. Ahead of the launch, “press renders” of the device have appeared online. According to a report by Android Headlines, the Razr 70 Ultra may be available in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood colours and is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

YouTube is reportedly rolling out an AI-powered avatar feature that allows users to create a digital version of themselves for Shorts. The tool enables users to generate a photorealistic avatar using their face and voice, allowing them to appear in videos without recording each time. According to a report from 9to5Google, the feature is part of YouTube’s broader push into AI-driven video creation, aimed at making content creation more flexible while maintaining user privacy and control.

A US federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to block the Pentagon from blacklisting artificial intelligence laboratory Anthropic in a decision that differed from the conclusions reached in another judge's ruling on the same issues.