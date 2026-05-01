Cars with Google built-in get Gemini for natural interactions, car control

Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant to cars with Google built-in, replacing Google Assistant. According to the company’s blog, the update will make in-car interactions more natural and intuitive, allowing drivers to speak freely, get real-time information, and control vehicle functions more conveniently. The rollout will begin in the US with English support, with expansion to more regions planned over time.

Gemini AI to cars: Details

More natural conversations while driving

According to Google, Gemini allows users to speak in a more conversational way instead of using fixed voice commands. Drivers can ask for things like nearby restaurants, traffic updates, or directions, and even follow up with additional questions without restarting the request. The assistant also integrates with apps like Google Maps and music services, helping users find places, check road conditions, or play specific types of music without needing exact commands.

Messaging, navigation and entertainment

Google said that Gemini can summarise incoming messages and help users reply with context while driving. It also provides real-time updates about routes, traffic, and nearby events. For entertainment, users can request music based on mood or preferences, even without knowing the exact song or station names.

Learning and brainstorming

ALSO READ: Galaxy Buds4 Pro review: High-quality earbuds that favour Samsung devices According to Google, Gemini on cars also supports Gemini Live interactions (in beta), which allow more open-ended conversations. Users can ask about destinations, learn facts, or even plan activities during their trip. This feature is designed to make the assistant more interactive, letting users interrupt or expand on responses during conversations.

Vehicle controls and car-specific info

As per the company, Gemini is integrated with vehicle systems, allowing users to control settings using natural language. For example, drivers can adjust temperature or defrost settings by simply describing how they feel. The assistant can also answer vehicle-specific questions using information from the car’s owner’s manual. In electric vehicles, it can provide battery status updates and suggest nearby charging stations.

Availability

According to Google, Gemini will be available through a software update on both new and existing cars with Google built-in. Users can access it using voice commands, the touchscreen, or steering wheel controls. The company noted that support for more languages, countries, and app integrations like Gmail and Calendar will be added in the future.