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Google rolls out notebooks in Gemini to organise chats, files and more

Google is rolling out notebooks in Gemini, giving users a single space to organise chats, files and projects, with syncing to NotebookLM for easier research, study and long-term task management

Google rolls out notebooks in Gemini

Google rolls out notebooks in Gemini

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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Google is rolling out a new notebooks feature in its Gemini app. According to Google, it is meant for users who rely on the app for studying, research or other ongoing tasks, where managing multiple chats and files can get confusing. With notebooks, users can keep everything in one place instead of switching between conversations. The feature also works with NotebookLM, so any chats or files added in Gemini are automatically available there, making it easier to continue work across both apps.

What are notebooks in Gemini

According to Google, notebooks act like a personal knowledge base inside Gemini. Users can create a notebook from the side panel and group related chats under one topic. They can also move older conversations into a notebook, making it easier to keep everything organised.
 
 
In addition to chats, users can add files such as documents and PDFs. These files help give Gemini more context, so responses are more relevant to the topic. Users can also set custom instructions within a notebook, which allows the AI to better understand what kind of responses are needed. 
 
Google said that the main purpose of notebooks is to reduce clutter and manage ongoing work. Instead of starting fresh with every new chat, users can continue building on existing information stored in a notebook.

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Once a notebook is set up, Gemini uses the saved chats, uploaded files and its own tools like web search to provide more detailed and context-aware answers. This can be useful for long-term tasks such as exam preparation, research projects or learning a new skill.

Sync with NotebookLM

Notebooks are also connected with NotebookLM, allowing users to access the same content across both apps. Any file or chat added in Gemini will automatically appear in NotebookLM, and the same applies the other way around. According to Google, this sync makes it convenient to switch between tools. For example, users can create a notebook in Gemini and later use NotebookLM to generate visual summaries or video overviews based on the same content.
 
Availability
 
The notebooks feature is rolling out first to users with Google AI Ultra, Pro and Plus subscriptions on the web. Google plans to expand access to mobile devices, more regions and free users in the coming weeks.
 

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Topics : Google apps Latest Technology News Gemini AI

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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