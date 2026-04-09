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Android XR update lets any app, image, video appear 3D on Samsung Galaxy XR

Google rolls out Android XR update with 3D app support, hand tracking upgrades and expanded immersive experiences for Galaxy XR users

Google releases new features for Android XR. (Image: Google)

Google releases new features for Android XR. (Image: Google)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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Google has announced a new Android XR update for Samsung Galaxy XR headsets, introducing features such as auto-spatialisation for 3D experiences and improvements to how users interact with content. According to the company, the update is now rolling out with changes to app experiences, tracking and accessibility.

Android XR update: What’s new

Google said it is introducing an experimental feature called auto-spatialisation, which allows users to turn nearly any 2D app, game, website, image or video into a 3D experience. The feature can be enabled from the Labs section under advanced settings.
 
The company also said the Android XR ecosystem now includes over 100 apps designed specifically for immersive experiences, more than doubling since the launch of Samsung Galaxy XR. These include apps such as Real VR Fishing and the upcoming Trombone Champ: Unflattened!, while apps like the Paris Saint-Germain Immersion app now offer new viewing modes for live matches.
 

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Google added that users can now pin apps to walls within their physical space, allowing them to remain fixed during a session. The update also enables users to see their real hands while interacting with virtual content in home space mode, replacing earlier outline-based visuals.
 
In addition, Android XR will now restore previous sessions automatically, reopening apps where users left off. Google said the update also brings improvements to hand tracking, eye tracking and accessibility.
It added that Android XR now supports Android Enterprise, with partners including ArborXR, ManageXR, Microsoft Intune, Omnissa Workspace ONE, Samsung Knox Manage and SOTI supporting enterprise deployments.
 

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Topics : Google Android Samsung Galaxy Latest Technology News

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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