Google tests AI Search opt-out as publishers battle zero-click web

At Google I/O 2026, the company introduced a significant change to Search. It unveiled a new AI-powered search experience that allows users to search using text, images, files, videos and even Chrome tabs. While Search continues to display traditional web results, Google now prioritises AI-powered answers that appear before conventional search listings. As a result, traditional web results have been pushed further down the page, reducing their visibility.

The move triggered a backlash, with some users shifting to alternative search engines such as DuckDuckGo. According to TechCrunch, critics argued that AI-powered search could undermine the open web, while others raised concerns about inaccuracies in AI-generated responses. There was also a section of users who simply did not want AI integrated into their search experience.

DuckDuckGo, which allows users to opt out of AI-powered search features entirely, saw app installs in the US rise 18.1 per cent week-on-week between May 20 and May 25, according to the report. The growth continued for six consecutive days and peaked at 30.5 per cent on May 25.

The search engine’s AI-free search page, which disables AI-generated answers and images by default, recorded average week-on-week growth of 22.7 per cent and peaked at 27.7 per cent on May 24.

Against this backdrop, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) instructed Google on June 3 to allow publishers to opt out of having their content used in AI-powered Search features if they choose.

In response, Google announced it is testing a new Search Console control in the UK. The feature will allow publishers to prevent their content from appearing in AI-powered Search experiences such as AI Overviews, AI Mode and AI-generated Discover results, while continuing to remain visible in traditional Google Search results.

The company said opting out will not affect search rankings. Google is also introducing new reporting tools that will give publishers greater visibility into how their content is being used within AI-powered Search experiences.

The move comes at a time when publishers around the world are grappling with declining search referrals, falling page views and growing concerns that AI-generated answers are consuming the very content on which they depend.

Before examining the significance of Google’s latest move, it is important to understand how search evolved from a discovery engine into an answer engine.

From links to answers: How search fundamentally changed

Traditional search engines were built around discovery.

A user searching for “best budget smartphone”, “how to file taxes” or “what caused inflation” would receive a list of links. Search engines helped users find information, but the actual consumption of that information happened on individual websites.

Products such as Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode change that dynamic. They synthesise information from multiple sources and present it as a single answer directly within the search interface.

Instead of browsing several websites, users increasingly receive what appears to be a complete response immediately.

This has transformed search from a navigation tool into an answer engine.

Google’s own figures illustrate how quickly users have adopted the format. The company says AI Overviews now reaches more than 2.5 billion monthly users, while AI Mode has crossed one billion monthly users.

The appeal is obvious. Users save time, avoid opening multiple tabs and receive information in a conversational format. For routine informational queries, AI-generated summaries often satisfy user intent without requiring additional research.

But convenience for users has created a growing challenge for publishers.

The shift has given rise to what many publishers describe as the “zero-click internet” — a web where information is consumed but the original source is often bypassed.

The rise of the zero-click web

Publishers’ concerns are not simply that AI summarises information. Search engines have displayed snippets for years.

The concern is that AI-generated answers are now comprehensive enough that users never leave the search page to visit the original source.

As a result, websites do not receive traditional page views or traffic unless users specifically click through to the source.

Researchers studying the impact of Google’s AI Overviews have already found evidence that this shift is reducing visits to source websites.

One study, titled “Impact of AI Search Summaries on Website Traffic: Evidence from Google AI Overviews and Wikipedia”, estimated that exposure to AI Overviews reduced Wikipedia traffic by around 15 per cent on average.

According to Similarweb, zero-click searches now account for roughly 60 per cent of all Google queries. For news-related searches, that figure reportedly rose to 69 per cent following the launch of AI Overviews.

A report by The Next Web stated that UK publisher DMG Media recorded traffic declines of up to 89 per cent for certain queries.

Another study, titled “Measuring Google AI Overviews: Activation, Source Quality, Claim Fidelity, and Publisher Impact”, found that more than half the pages cited in AI Overviews contained display advertising. This suggests publishers may lose advertising revenue when users consume information within Google’s interface rather than visiting the original source.

The issue extends beyond traffic.

At stake is the business model that sustains much of the web.

Most publishers, particularly independent ones, depend on advertising revenue generated when readers visit their websites. If AI-generated answers increasingly satisfy users without requiring a click-through, publishers lose both readership and revenue opportunities.

Meanwhile, Google continues to monetise the search experience through advertising displayed alongside AI-generated responses.

Why Google’s dominance makes the issue bigger

The impact of AI Search would be easier for publishers to absorb if traffic could shift elsewhere.

The problem is that Google’s dominance leaves few realistic alternatives.

The debate surrounding AI-powered search would look very different if users had multiple search engines of similar scale. In reality, they do not.

Google remains the internet’s primary gateway to information.

According to Sensor Tower’s State of Web 2026 report, Google was the world’s most visited website in 2025, recording approximately 240 billion visits. No other search engine featured among the 20 most visited websites globally.

The picture is similar in the UK and India.

According to a report by Republic World, UK regulators noted that Google accounts for more than 90 per cent of general search queries in the country.

That dominance was one of the main reasons the CMA intervened and required Google to provide publishers with greater control over AI Search usage.

Historically, publishers have faced an uncomfortable reality. If they wanted visibility in Google Search, they generally had to accept Google's terms regarding indexing and content presentation.

The arrival of AI Overviews intensified that tension.

A Wall Street Journal report noted that while content from news publishers was helping power AI-generated answers, the need for users to visit the original websites was falling significantly.

Why this could reverse some of the damage

The significance of Google’s announcement is not that publishers will suddenly abandon AI Search. Many may not.

Instead, the importance lies in restoring leverage.

Until now, publishers effectively faced an all-or-nothing choice. They could allow their content to be used in AI-powered Search experiences or risk losing visibility within Google’s ecosystem.

The new controls separate those decisions.

Publishers can remain discoverable through traditional Search while gaining greater control over how their content is used in AI-generated experiences.

However, if publishers want to return to a model that relies heavily on traffic-driven advertising revenue, a substantial portion of the industry may need to opt out collectively.

The CMA said the measure is intended to strengthen publishers’ bargaining position and provide greater control over content usage.

This could create several outcomes:

Large publishers may use the threat of opting out as leverage during licensing negotiations.

News organisations could demand clearer attribution and stronger traffic pathways.

Publishers may gain better visibility into whether AI inclusion actually benefits them.

Search providers could face pressure to share more value with content creators.

In other words, the announcement may not immediately restore lost traffic, but it does represent a step towards rebalancing the relationship between platforms and publishers.

Could other AI search companies follow?

Google is not the only company building answer-first search experiences.

Microsoft Bing Copilot, Perplexity and several emerging AI search platforms also rely heavily on web content to generate responses.

If Google expands this feature globally after testing, it could establish a precedent and accelerate broader industry standardisation.

If regulators begin treating publisher control as a baseline requirement, competing AI search providers may face pressure to offer similar mechanisms.

The bigger shift is still underway

Even if publisher opt-outs become widespread, they are unlikely to reverse the broader transformation taking place across the web.

Search behaviour itself is changing.

Users increasingly expect direct answers rather than lists of links. AI systems are becoming better at synthesising information, handling follow-up questions and delivering personalised responses.

AI-generated search experiences are appearing for a growing share of queries, particularly informational searches where a concise answer can satisfy intent.

That means publishers may need to rethink long-standing assumptions about audience acquisition.

For years, success depended on ranking highly in search results. In the AI era, visibility alone may no longer guarantee traffic.

Instead, publishers may increasingly focus on building direct relationships with audiences through subscriptions, newsletters, apps, memberships and communities.

Google’s new opt-out control does not solve the fundamental tension between AI convenience and publisher economics.

Users are unlikely to abandon the speed and convenience of AI-generated answers, while publishers remain dependent on traffic and engagement to sustain their businesses.

What the new policy does provide is a degree of control that many publishers argue they lost as AI-powered Search expanded.

Whether that translates into better traffic, stronger negotiating power or new commercial arrangements remains to be seen.

But for an industry grappling with the rise of the zero-click web, it represents one of the first meaningful attempts to restore balance between the platforms that distribute information and the organisations that create it.