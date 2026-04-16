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Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option: Details

YouTube now lets users turn off Shorts with new time limit option: Details

YouTube now lets users set a zero-minute Shorts limit, effectively removing them from the feed, with the feature rolling out to both parental and regular accounts

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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YouTube has introduced a new setting that allows users to effectively turn off Shorts by setting a viewing limit of zero minutes. The update expands the platform’s existing time management tools, which previously allowed users to limit Shorts usage but not completely disable it .YouTube confirmed to The Verge that the zero-minute option is live for parental controls and is now rolling out more broadly to regular users on Android and iOS.

YouTube Shorts limit: Details

The new option is part of YouTube’s “time management” settings, where users can set a daily limit for how long they spend watching Shorts. Earlier versions of the feature allowed limits starting from 15 minutes, but users can now set the limit to zero minutes.
 
Once the limit is reached, the Shorts feed stops showing videos and displays a message indicating that the viewing limit has been hit. Setting the limit to zero effectively removes Shorts from the app’s main experience.

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The Verge report suggested that hitting the limit can also remove Shorts from the Home feed, reducing the chances of encountering short-form videos while browsing. However, Shorts are not completely removed from the platform. Users can still access them through the Subscriptions feed or by opening individual videos directly, as noted by 9to5Google.
The setting can be enabled by going to the YouTube app’s settings, selecting “Time management,” and turning on the Shorts feed limit before choosing a time duration.
 
The update builds on YouTube’s earlier efforts to give users more control over how much time they spend on short-form content, particularly as Shorts has become a central part of the platform’s video strategy.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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