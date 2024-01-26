iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone India launch scheduled for Feb 22: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has announced that it will launch the Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India on February 22. Ahead of the launch, the company announced that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available on Amazon India and iQOO e-store in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM configurations, both with 256G on-board storage. The Neo 9 Pro smartphone will bring improvements in all key departments including performance, design and imaging, the company said in a statement. Surprisingly, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will take the baton from the Neo 7 Pro, skipping the Neo 8 series.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications

Ahead of the launch in India, iQOO has revealed select specification details about the upcoming Neo 9 Pro smartphone. iQOO has also revealed that the Neo 9 Pro will be available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours. While the black coloured variant appears to have a single-tone back panel, the Fiery Red variant has been confirmed to feature a dual tone back panel with leather finish.

Coming to specifications, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Besides, the performance-focused smartphone will feature iQOO’s supercomputing Q1 chip. The Q1 chip enables the display of the smartphone to provide up to 144 frames-per-second and up to 900 pixel super resolution mode for gaming. Additionally the smartphone will support Motion Estimation- Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for enhancing video content for streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video by way of frame interpolation. Imaging would be covered by a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX920) based dual-camera setup on the back.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Camera: Dual camera, 50MP primary (Sony IMX920)

Gaming features: up to 144fps support and Super Resolution mode

Colours: Fiery Red (dual tone), Conqueror Black