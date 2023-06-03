close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft to end support for its virtual assistant 'Cortana' on Windows

"Instead of clicking the Cortana icon and launching the app to begin using voice, now you can use voice and satisfy your productivity needs through different tools," it said

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft to end support for its virtual assistant 'Cortana' on Windows

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer support its virtual assistant Cortana in Windows as a standalone app, starting in late 2023.

This change will only affect Cortana in Windows and will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms, the tech giant said in a support page.

"Instead of clicking the Cortana icon and launching the app to begin using voice, now you can use voice and satisfy your productivity needs through different tools," it added.

In 2021, the tech giant had announced it would end support for its Cortana app on both Android and iOS devices.

The company first launched Cortana for iOS and Android in December 2015.

The app was designed to connect Windows 10 PCs and mobile phones but failed to gain momentum as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri won the race.

Also Read

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Microsoft Teams' now lets users collaborate with communities on Windows 11

Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1

Open-source platform 'Home Assistant' to get new voice assistant in 2023

Microsoft increases Bing Chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

Hackers target iPhones with unknown malware via iMessages to spy on users

WhatsApp working on fresh keyboard design with emoji category on Android

Sony BRAVIA X82L series TVs launched in India: Check price, specifications

Infinix to sell INBook X2 laptops from June 9, price starts at Rs 27,990

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft Windows 10

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon