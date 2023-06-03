Microsoft to end support for its virtual assistant 'Cortana' on Windows

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer support its virtual assistant Cortana in Windows as a standalone app, starting in late 2023.

This change will only affect Cortana in Windows and will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms, the tech giant said in a support page.

"Instead of clicking the Cortana icon and launching the app to begin using voice, now you can use voice and satisfy your productivity needs through different tools," it added.

In 2021, the tech giant had announced it would end support for its Cortana app on both Android and iOS devices.

The company first launched Cortana for iOS and Android in December 2015.

The app was designed to connect Windows 10 PCs and mobile phones but failed to gain momentum as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri won the race.

--IANS

aj/ksk/