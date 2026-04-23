XChat app to go live on April 25 for iPhone, iPad users: Check features

X is preparing to launch a new standalone messaging app called XChat for iPhone and iPad users. The app is currently available for pre-order on the App Store and is expected to go live on April 25, after an earlier expected release date of April 17. The move signals a shift from X’s existing in-app direct messaging system to a separate, dedicated platform focused on private conversations.

According to the App Store listing, XChat is designed to let users “chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation.” The app will not include ads or tracking, and it will offer end-to-end encrypted messaging, which means only the sender and receiver can read the messages.

XChat: Key features

XChat is expected to include several features commonly found in modern messaging apps. One of the main additions is end-to-end encryption, designed to keep conversations secure from third parties.

ALSO READ: Apple fixes iOS bug that retained notifications from deleted apps: Details Users will also be able to edit and delete messages even after sending them. Deleting a message removes it for everyone in the chat, giving users more control over what stays in conversations.

The app will include a screenshot blocking feature, which can prevent others from capturing chats. In addition, users can enable disappearing messages that automatically vanish within five minutes, making it easier to share temporary or sensitive information.

XChat will support large group chats, with up to 481 members initially. It will also allow cross-device calling, expanding its functionality beyond text messaging to include voice and video communication.

The app has been in testing since last year. A preview of XChat shows support for video calls, group chats and privacy-focused features. Nikita Bier, head of product at X, said the app now supports joinable links for group chats. These links can be shared publicly, making it easier for users to invite others. Group chat limits are expected to increase to 500 members soon, with a target of 1,000 members in the coming weeks.

Changes to X Communities

As part of the transition, X plans to discontinue Communities on May 6 due to declining usage. Users are being encouraged to move to XChat by sharing group chat links. The company has said users will have until May 30 to complete the transition.

X says the changes are part of a broader effort to simplify its platform while focusing more on niche communities through new features like Custom Timelines.