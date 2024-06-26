Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OpenAI delays rolling out its 'Voice Mode' to July due to technical issues

The feature will initially be released to a small group of users to gather feedback and will be made available to all Plus users in the fall

OpenAI

OpenAI is also working on rolling out new video and screen-sharing capabilities. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Tuesday that it was delaying the release of its "Voice Mode" feature by a month to July because of technical issues.
 
The company had originally planned to roll out the realistic voice conversation experience to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users in late June, but said it was delaying it because it needed time to reach its launch standard.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"For example, we're improving the model's ability to detect and refuse certain content. We're also working on improving the user experience and preparing our infrastructure to scale to millions while maintaining real-time responses," OpenAI said in a post on social media platform X.
 
The feature will initially be released to a small group of users to gather feedback and will be made available to all Plus users in the fall, subject to safety and reliability checks, the company said.
 
OpenAI is also working on rolling out new video and screen-sharing capabilities.
 
In May, it said it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o, capable of realistic voice conversation and able to interact across text and image, its latest move to stay ahead in the race to dominate emerging AI technology.
 
The new audio capabilities will enable users to speak to ChatGPT and obtain real-time responses without delay, as well as interrupt ChatGPT while it is speaking - both hallmarks of realistic conversations that AI voice assistants have found challenging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ChatGPT OpenAI voice search global technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon