Samsung kicks off early deliveries of Galaxy S26 series: Pre-order offers

Samsung has begun early deliveries for the Galaxy S26 series smartphone to customers who pre-booked the device. The company had announced that those who booked their devices in advance would be eligible to receive their units before the official sale begins. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series are now open, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, no-interest EMI options, and more. The pre-order window closes on March 10, ahead of general availability from March 11 onwards.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 4a review: Built different, but carries quirks from the past Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series in India on February 26. The series encompasses Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The smartphones bring several changes across software and hardware such as a new “Privacy Display” feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, new camera module design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 chips, faster charging, and more. The Galaxy S26 series also debuts Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 which adds Perplexity as an additional AI Agent beside Google Gemini and Samsung’s own revamped Bixby assistant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price and Variants

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 189,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S26+

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 119,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S26

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 87,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 107,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Pre-order details

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order from March 6 to March 10. According to Samsung, customers who pre-order the device will begin receiving early deliveries starting March 6, aswell. Pre-orders come with several promotional offers, including:

Storage upgrade at no additional cost (Can get the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB variant)

Pair up offer: Customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 series smartphone will get a 15 per cent discount on Galaxy Buds 4 series.

No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to nine months

Earn Samsung reward points to avail a discount on the next purchase

Samsung is also offering customers a range of Samsung Care+ plans:

Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 14,499

Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 7,399

Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 8,999

Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 5,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Water and dust resistance: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications