Samsung kicks off early deliveries of Galaxy S26 series: Pre-order offers
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series remain open until March 10, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, and no-interest EMI options and more
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Samsung has begun early deliveries for the Galaxy S26 series smartphone to customers who pre-booked the device. The company had announced that those who booked their devices in advance would be eligible to receive their units before the official sale begins. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series are now open, with Samsung offering several limited-time benefits including a free storage upgrade, no-interest EMI options, and more. The pre-order window closes on March 10, ahead of general availability from March 11 onwards.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series in India on February 26. The series encompasses Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The smartphones bring several changes across software and hardware such as a new “Privacy Display” feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, new camera module design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 chips, faster charging, and more. The Galaxy S26 series also debuts Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 which adds Perplexity as an additional AI Agent beside Google Gemini and Samsung’s own revamped Bixby assistant.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price and Variants
Galaxy S26 Ultra
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 139,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999
- 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 189,999
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
Galaxy S26+
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 119,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
Galaxy S26
- 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 87,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 107,999
- Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White
- Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Pre-order details
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is available for pre-order from March 6 to March 10. According to Samsung, customers who pre-order the device will begin receiving early deliveries starting March 6, aswell. Pre-orders come with several promotional offers, including:
- Storage upgrade at no additional cost (Can get the 512GB storage variant at the price of 256GB variant)
- Pair up offer: Customers who purchase a Galaxy S26 series smartphone will get a 15 per cent discount on Galaxy Buds 4 series.
- No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to nine months
- Earn Samsung reward points to avail a discount on the next purchase
Samsung is also offering customers a range of Samsung Care+ plans:
- Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 14,499
- Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 7,399
- Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 8,999
- Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 5,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S26: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4300mAh
- Charging: Up to 55 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5
- Protection: IP68
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 5:09 PM IST